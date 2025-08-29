  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest injury update on Dallas Wings star (Aug. 29)

Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest injury update on Dallas Wings star (Aug. 29)

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 29, 2025 13:56 GMT
Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest injury update on Dallas Wings&nbsp;star&nbsp;(Source: Imagn)
Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest injury update on Dallas Wings star (Source: Imagn)

Paige Bueckers' availability for the Dallas Wings' game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday is uncertain. The rookie could miss her second consecutive game as she is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Ad

After being cleared initially, Bueckers sat out her team’s 101-95 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. According to Dallas reporter Grant Afseth, her health has not improved with the Wings' injury report set to feature eight players.

"The Dallas Wings face the Atlanta Dream on Friday night as Paige Bueckers headlines a lengthy injury report that includes eight players," he reported via X (formerly Twitter).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bueckers has played 31 of the Wings’ 39 games this season. The rookie guard missed two contests in May after entering concussion protocol. Following a re-evaluation, her time on the sidelines was extended by another three games.

She sat out an additional game due to illness, but had been available for all other matchups before being ruled out of Wednesday’s clash against Connecticut.

Bueckers is averaging 33.7 minutes, with 19.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Despite her strong numbers, Dallas has struggled. The Wings (9-30) are one of just two teams yet to reach 10 wins and currently sit at the bottom of the standings in 13th place.

Ad

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game?

The Wings will travel to Georgia on Friday to face the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center. This will be their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the previous three games being won by the Dream.

The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The contest will be televised nationally on the ION Network, while viewers online can livestream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.

Despite the gap in the standings, it is expected to be a competitive matchup, as their previous meetings have been tightly contested.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications