Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Atlanta Dream? Latest injury update on Dallas Wings star (Aug. 29)

Paige Bueckers' availability for the Dallas Wings' game against the Atlanta Dream on Friday is uncertain. The rookie could miss her second consecutive game as she is listed as questionable due to an illness.After being cleared initially, Bueckers sat out her team’s 101-95 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. According to Dallas reporter Grant Afseth, her health has not improved with the Wings' injury report set to feature eight players.&quot;The Dallas Wings face the Atlanta Dream on Friday night as Paige Bueckers headlines a lengthy injury report that includes eight players,&quot; he reported via X (formerly Twitter).Bueckers has played 31 of the Wings’ 39 games this season. The rookie guard missed two contests in May after entering concussion protocol. Following a re-evaluation, her time on the sidelines was extended by another three games.She sat out an additional game due to illness, but had been available for all other matchups before being ruled out of Wednesday’s clash against Connecticut. Bueckers is averaging 33.7 minutes, with 19.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Despite her strong numbers, Dallas has struggled. The Wings (9-30) are one of just two teams yet to reach 10 wins and currently sit at the bottom of the standings in 13th place.Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream game?The Wings will travel to Georgia on Friday to face the Atlanta Dream at the Gateway Center. This will be their fourth and final meeting of the season, with the previous three games being won by the Dream.The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The contest will be televised nationally on the ION Network, while viewers online can livestream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the WNBA League Pass.Despite the gap in the standings, it is expected to be a competitive matchup, as their previous meetings have been tightly contested.