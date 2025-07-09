Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Chicago Sky? Latest on Wings star's availability (July 9)

Paige Bueckers will be available for the Dallas Wings’ Wednesday clash against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Bueckers’ availability was confirmed after the Wings coaching staff left her name out of their latest injury report.

Although it indicates that Bueckers is fully fit, it's worth noting she was at the receiving end of a concerning moment during Dallas’ recent game against the Phoenix Mercury. The rookie executed a beautiful backdoor cut and received a perfectly timed pass, setting her up for a finish at the rim, but her attempt was blocked by Kalani Brown.

Brown’s elbow unintentionally struck Paige Bueckers’ head. To exacerbate things, the guard seemingly hit her head again as she took a hard fall to the hardwood.

The Wings lost 102-72, with Bueckers setting foot on the court for 24 minutes, recording 11 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Dallas coach Chris Koclanes gave a positive injury update of Paige Bueckers. In the post-game interview, Koclanes said:

“We talked to her here, she’s feeling okay.”

Earlier this season, Bueckers sustained a concussion in the May 29 matchup with the Chicago Sky and was sidelined for four games. The Wings struggled in her absence, losing all four contests with an average points differential of 11.8 points.

Paige Bueckers has put together an impressive rookie campaign, emerging as the Dallas Wings' go-to offensive threat amid injuries to DiJonai Carrington and Arike Ogunbowale. The former UConn player is averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, becoming the 10th rookie to be named an All-Star starter.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky?

The Dallas Wings vs Chicago Sky will be available for live broadcast on The U and KFAA29(local). Fans can stream the game via WNBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, July 9, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

