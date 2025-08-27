Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Connecticut Sun? Dallas Wings star's availability in jeopardy for home clash (Aug. 27) 

Dallas Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers' availability for Wednesday's home game against the Connecticut Sun is in jeopardy. Bueckers, who has missed seven games due to injuries and workload management, is questionable to play against the Sun, citing an illness. According to multiple Wings' reporters, Bueckers didn't practice with the team on Tuesday. For now, it seems like her participation in Wednesday's contest will be a game-time decision. Fortunately for Dallas, Bueckers played the last six straight games and remains injury-free. She had a terrific run through the first four games, capped off by a record 44-point performance against the LA Sparks on Aug. 20. However, the last two outings haven't gone according to plan. Bueckers scored a combined 20 points, shooting a measly 5-for-19. In Sunday's game against the Valkyries, her double-digit scoring streak was crushed as she scored only nine points, shooting 3 of 12. Nevertheless, the Wings will hope Bueckers is available to play against the Sun. They haven't been in the win column for five consecutive games. If Bueckers misses Wednesday's outing, that streak will likely extend.Paige Bueckers' stats vs. Connecticut Sun Paige Bueckers has been terrific against the Connecticut Sun in the Dallas Wings' previous matchups with the Eastern Conference team. Bueckers scored 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the May 27 matchup, recording her first WNBA win after leading the Wings to a 109-87 result.In the rematch on Jun. 20, Bueckers matched her scoring effort with another 21-point game. She added two rebounds, seven assists and two steals, leading the Wings to an 86-83 win. If Paige Bueckers is active, it will give her the perfect opportunity to rediscover her scoring rhythm due to the Sun's defensive woes and her past success.Where to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings game?The Sun-Wings game will be available on WNBA League Pass. KFAA (Dallas) and NBC SPORTS BOSTON will provide TV coverage in local regions. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. ET onwards at College Park Center in Arlington. The Sun are -3.5-point favorites to win with a -170 money line.