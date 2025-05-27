Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Latest on Dallas Wings star rookie's availability against Connecticut Sun (May 27)

Paige Bueckers has played well in her first four games in the WNBA, averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals. However, the Dallas Wings have not won a game this season, though they faced stiff competition early. They are set to take on the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

But what is Bueckers' status heading into the game? According to the latest injury report, the No. 1 pick of this year's draft is available to play. She's been healthy despite not having enough rest during the transition from her final year at UConn and into the WNBA.

The Wings have two players on their injury report, Lou Lopez Senechal and Myisha Hines-Allen. Senechal has been ruled out for the season after announcing back in February her intent to sit out the entire year. She played in Spain in the offseason, but decided to skip the 2025 campaign.

On the other hand, Hines-Allen is tagged as questionable with an ankle injury. She suffered the injury in Dallas' 83-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. She played just 13 minutes and could either get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tipoff.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Paige Bueckers hasn't had any injury issues since her third season at UConn, when she tore an ACL in her left knee while playing a pickup game. She missed the entire 2022-23 season but returned to play 38 games the following season. She was back in her best in her final year of eligibility, helping the Huskies win their first NCAA championship since 2016.

Paige Bueckers back in Connecticut as a pro player

Paige Bueckers back in Connecticut as a pro player. (Photo: IMAGN)

Paige Bueckers is not feeling the pressure ahead of her return to Connecticut to face the Sun at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Bueckers even feels confident about the Dallas Wings' chances of winning their first game of the season based on her collegiate record in the venue.

"It's another game in the long WNBA schedule," Bueckers said, according to The CT Insider. "It's in an environment that I'm accustomed to and comfortable with. It's another game to grow and get better with the Dallas Wings. I have some great memories here. I don't think we lost here in my UConn career so we'll try to carry those vibes over to this game and approach it with a winning mentality."

In her collegiate career, Bueckers played 15 times at the Mohegan Sun Arena and won them all. The Sun are also winless in their first four games of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More