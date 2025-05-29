Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight against Sky? Latest on Wings star's availability for matchup vs Angel Reese (May 29)

Paige Bueckers is set to take the court on Thursday as the Dallas Wings cross swords against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in a highly anticipated regular season clash. Bueckers is not listed on the Wings’ injury report and heads into the matchup riding the momentum of her best professional performance to date.

In Dallas’ commanding 109-87 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, Bueckers delivered a standout showing, reaffirming why she’s one of the most highly touted young stars in the league. She posted 21 points on an ultra-efficient 8 of 10 shooting, while also contributing five rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block.

Her arrival in Dallas has injected a fresh wave of excitement into the Wings franchise. Teammates have embraced playing alongside her, especially given Bueckers’ ability to elevate the performance of everyone around her.

"It's definitely better playing with her (Bueckers) than it is against her," Maddy Siegrist said after Dallas' win over the Sun. "She's obviously such a great teammate ... and really the way she makes the teammates around her better."

Thursday’s matchup between the Wings and Sky will mark the first WNBA showdown between Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese, and excitement is running high among fans. There's no doubt they'll be eager to rise to the occasion and claim early bragging rights in what could become one of the league’s marquee rivalries.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky?

The Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky game will take place on Thursday, May 29, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The contest will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs. Sky matchup will be telecast live on The U, WCIU and KFAA. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

