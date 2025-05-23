"Is this real or looped" - Fans mock Angel Reese as she misses 4 straight putbacks and grabs 5 offensive boards on same play

Fans reacted to Angel Reese missing four straight layups early in the first quarter of Chicago Sky's 99-74 home loss to the New York Liberty on Thursday.

Less than three minutes into the game, Reese grabbed the offensive rebound off a miss from Kamilla Cardoso. She missed four straight putback attempts, with Liberty's Jonquel Jones blocking her last two attempts.

After grabbing her fifth offensive board, Reese opted to pass to Kia Nurse, who missed an open 3-pointer. New York's Natasha Cloud secured the rebound, ending the sequence.

Several fans had hilarious responses to Reese missing layups.

"Is this real or looped somehow," one fan tweeted.

"This can’t be real," another fan commented.

"This the type of gameplay you see from 5th graders," a fan posted.

Here are other fan reactions:

"This is what we started watching the WNBA for. So entertaining," one fan wrote.

"Kick the damn ball out for a 3 rather than trying again and again and again," another fan tweeted.

Several others called Reese a "rebound merchant."

"Rebound merchant but no one can do anything about it," a fan said.

"Must be considered stat padding at this point. OF rebound merchant," another fan wrote.

Angel Reese finished the game with two points and 12 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. She went 0-for-8 from the field and 2-for-6 from the free-throw line. The Sky dropped to 0-2 this season after also losing their season opener 93-58 against Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever.

Reese, a WNBA All-Star last season, had struggled offensively in the first two games of her second season. While she already has 29 rebounds, she is just 5-for-22 through two games.

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky's first two losses are reportedly the worst differential in WNBA history

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky had a 35-point season-opening loss vs. the Indiana Fever on Saturday. They followed that with a 25-point loss in their first game at Chicago's Wintrust Arena this season.

According to Underdog WNBA, the Sky's combined -60 point differential ranks as the worst mark in two games in WNBA history.

Chicago finished last season with a 13-27 record, the third-worst in the league. In 35 games, Angel Reese averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds, earning her a runner-up finish for the Rookie of the Year award.

The Sky return to action on Sunday against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

