Is Rickea Jackson playing tonight against the Atlanta Dream? Latest on Sparks star (May 27)

Rickea Jackson has been out of action since suffering a concussion in the LA Sparks' second game of the 2025 season. The concussion, which Jackson sustained after colliding with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith, has sidelined the Sparks guard for the past three games.
On Tuesday, the Sparks host the Atlanta Dream at Crypto.com Arena. As per an AP report on Monday, Jackson is expected to play in this home game, adding firepower to the LA frontcourt.
In the Sparks' season opener against the expansion team Golden State Valkyries, Jackson put up 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists as LA picked up its first win of 2025. Before Jackson got injured against the Lynx two days later, she had tallied eight points and three boards.
To the Sparks' credit, they are currently a top-5 team in offensive rating through five games played this season. Jackson, who averaged 13.4 points per game on 45.6% shooting from the field as a rookie last year, can help the team's scoring production become even more potent.
Aside from solid numbers, the second-year player out of Tennessee brings intangibles to the Tinseltown squad. As per a report by Anthony de Leon of Los Angeles Times, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts heaped praise upon Jackson during the team's media day earlier this month.
“She’s a smooth person, smooth athlete, smooth basketball player,” Roberts said of Jackson. “She makes hard things look really easy."
When Jackson returns to action on the hardcourt, the Sparks will count on her to keep things flowing smoothly as they go for a 3-3 record.
Rickea Jackson hypes up crowd after Sparks' home game against Chicago Sky
In a precursor to her return after a brief injury layoff, Jackson showed up at the Sparks' home game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday.
After the Sparks secured their second win of the season by defeating the Sky 91-78, Jackson hyped up the crowd by tossing a shirt into the stands.
Sparks fans, of course, are hoping to once again see Jackson put the ball through the hoop and help the team pick up more wins.