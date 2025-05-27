  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Is Rickea Jackson playing tonight against the Atlanta Dream? Latest on Sparks star (May 27)

Is Rickea Jackson playing tonight against the Atlanta Dream? Latest on Sparks star (May 27)

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified May 27, 2025 08:16 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Rickea Jackson has been out of action since suffering a concussion in the LA Sparks' second game of the 2025 season. The concussion, which Jackson sustained after colliding with Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith, has sidelined the Sparks guard for the past three games.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Sparks host the Atlanta Dream at Crypto.com Arena. As per an AP report on Monday, Jackson is expected to play in this home game, adding firepower to the LA frontcourt.

Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces - Source: Getty

In the Sparks' season opener against the expansion team Golden State Valkyries, Jackson put up 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists as LA picked up its first win of 2025. Before Jackson got injured against the Lynx two days later, she had tallied eight points and three boards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To the Sparks' credit, they are currently a top-5 team in offensive rating through five games played this season. Jackson, who averaged 13.4 points per game on 45.6% shooting from the field as a rookie last year, can help the team's scoring production become even more potent.

Aside from solid numbers, the second-year player out of Tennessee brings intangibles to the Tinseltown squad. As per a report by Anthony de Leon of Los Angeles Times, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts heaped praise upon Jackson during the team's media day earlier this month.

Ad
“She’s a smooth person, smooth athlete, smooth basketball player,” Roberts said of Jackson. “She makes hard things look really easy."

When Jackson returns to action on the hardcourt, the Sparks will count on her to keep things flowing smoothly as they go for a 3-3 record.

Rickea Jackson hypes up crowd after Sparks' home game against Chicago Sky

In a precursor to her return after a brief injury layoff, Jackson showed up at the Sparks' home game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Ad

After the Sparks secured their second win of the season by defeating the Sky 91-78, Jackson hyped up the crowd by tossing a shirt into the stands.

Sparks fans, of course, are hoping to once again see Jackson put the ball through the hoop and help the team pick up more wins.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications