Is Rickea Jackson playing tonight against the Chicago Sky? Latest on Sparks star's availability (May 25)

Rickea Jackson has missed the LA Sparks' last two games due to a concussion. With the Sparks now on a three-game losing streak, LA fans are wondering if Jackson will return to help the team get back on their feet.

The Sparks face off against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. It's worth noting that the Sky are winless this season. However, with the way things have gone for LA so far, Chicago could use this opportunity to take advantage of their slump and grab their first victory.

Unfortunately for the Sparks, Rickea Jackson won't be available and will miss her third consecutive game of the season. There are no reports about when Jackson could make her return. The WNBA has put her under strict concussion protocol to prevent exacebation of her head injury.

Kelsey Plum and Azura Stevens will need to manage without the help of Jackson by their side.

What happened to Rickea Jackson?

Rickea Jackson and the LA Sparks took on the Minnesota Lynx last Sunday in their second game of the 2025 WNBA season.

The Sparks were off to a good start to their season, beating the Golden State Valkyries in their season-opener. While LA looked like they could win the game against Minnesota, losing Jackson in the lineup changed the momentum.

During the final seconds of the third quarter, Jackson collided with Alanna Smith as both players dove for the ball. Jackson smacked her face on Smith's back, resulting in the Sparks star's head injury. Since then, she hasn't returned in the fourth quarter and has been ruled out of games.

Rickea Jackson had a promising rookie season last year. She averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting at a 45.6% accuracy. While the LA Sparks struggled to find their place in the 2024 WNBA playoffs, Jackson was already a key piece in the lineup. Considering that, she was expected to play a bigger role for the 2025 season.

With Jackson out of the lineup, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky should take advantage of the situation and grab their first win of the season on Sunday.

