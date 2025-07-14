Is Sabrina Ionescu participating in 2025 WNBA All-Star 3-point contest? New York Liberty star's status explored

Sabrina Ionescu won the 3-point contest in 2023, setting the record for most points in a single round with 37. Ionescu declined to defend her title last year, with Allisha Gray taking the crown. But is the New York Liberty star participating in this year's 3-point shootout?

According to Madeline Kenney of the New York Post, Ionescu will be gunning for a second 3-point crown in Indianapolis. She will be joining Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron as the confirmed participants in this year's 3-point contest.

It will be Ionescu's second 3-point contest, even though she's already in her sixth season in the WNBA. She's considered one of the best shooters in the league today, but she's only shooting a career-low 32.4% from beyond the arc this season.

Sabrina Ionescu seemingly dropped hints of her participation in this year's 3-point contest on social media. Ionescu posted a photo from her 3-point shootout with Steph Curry in the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend on her Instagram story last Friday, putting on eyeball emojis.

The Oregon product famously went toe-to-toe with Curry in their 3-point shootout showcase before falling short 29-26. Nevertheless, she still has the record for most points in an NBA or WNBA 3-point contest round, with 37, shooting 92.5% in the final round.

When asked by Madeline Kenney about possibly facing Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever in the 3-point contest, Ionescu is staying grounded and isn't thinking about a potential final matchup.

"I gotta get through to the second round," Ionescu said. "Who even knows if I'm in the second round?"

Caitlin Clark was invited to participate in last year's contest but declined. It will be interesting to see if Clark makes her debut in this year's All-Star Weekend in her backyard of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sabrina Ionescu named to her fourth WNBA All-Star game

Sabrina Ionescu named to her 4th WNBA All-Star Game. (Photo: IMAGN)

For the fourth straight season, Sabrina Ionescu was named an All-Star. It will be her second time as a starter and her first star since 2022. Ionescu is averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

The New York Liberty star was drafted to Team Caitlin Clark, which means she'll be playing alongside the Indiana Fever superstar. They are joined in the starting lineup by Satou Sabally, A'ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is scheduled for July 18 and 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

