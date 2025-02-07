Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight? Latest on Phantom star's availability vs Lunar Owls (Feb. 7)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is expected to take the court with the Phantom BC on Friday as they face off against the Lunar Owls BC in the Unrivaled tournament. Sabrina has been having a strong showing, highlighted by a 32-point performance in a win over the Rose BC on Jan. 31.

Sabrina Ionescu missed the Phantom's games on Jan. 24 and 25 due to prior commitments. Her participation in the tournament was initially uncertain after undergoing thumb surgery in December to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament suffered during the 2024 WNBA Finals.

The Phantom BC got off to a slow start in the tournament, as they dropped their first three games. They have since rebounded with two victories, but fell 64-61 in their most recent game to the Mist BC on Monday.

Ionescu has been sharp from beyond the arc and is averaging 19.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Phantom BC's matchup against the Lunar Owls BC is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EST Friday and will be broadcasted on TNT.

Sabrina Ionescu would accept another shot at Steph Curry in a 3-point shooting contest

Sabrina Ionescu expressed her willingness to face Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star weekend. The two sharpshooters previously competed in a special 3-point shooting contest in Indianapolis, where Curry emerged victorious with 29 points, narrowly edging out Ionescu's 26 points.

She spoke to USA TODAY Sports and disclosed that she will attend this year's All-Star Game in San Francisco, her hometown.

"Whether it happens this year or in the future, we both have a lot of basketball left, so we'll definitely get to it at some point," Ionescu told USA TODAY Sports. "It's kind of TBD on that. But I am excited to get to the Bay. Obviously I am from the Bay, so my whole family is very excited to be able to see me and welcome me home."

The All-Star weekend will be held at the Chase Center, the home court of the Golden State Warriors, from Feb. 14. The event will start with the Rising Stars game, followed by a 3-point and slam dunk contest on Feb. 15.

