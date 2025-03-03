Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Lunar Owls? Latest on Phantom superstar's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 3)

Sabrina Ionescu is expected to lace up for the Phantom BC when they take on the Lunar Owls on Monday. The sharpshooter comes off a 20-point effort in the team's 88-62 loss to the Mist BC earlier last week. There have been no injury concerns for the guard as she looks to get the struggling side back to winning ways.

Ad

The Phantom is languishing at the bottom of the standings, with a dismal 3-8 record, as the 3x3 tournament regular season fixtures near the business end. Ionescu has looked in good touch averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game. Unrivaled was a chance for the New York Liberty star to get some much-needed playing time after her thumb surgery early in the offseason.

Sabrina Ionescu weighs in on Angel Reese's "can't guard" comment on Liberty star during Unrivaled skirmish

Sabrina Ionescu clamped down Angel Reese's statement on the Liberty star during their Unrivaled showdown. Reese's Rose BC faced off against the Phantom and the Chicago Sky forward had an expletive-filled take on Ionescu's defensive capabilities.

Ad

Trending

"Sabrina [Ionescu] can't f****** guard!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked, Ionescu addressed the take calling it "just basketball".

"I don't mind. It's basketball at the end of the day, and I think it's kind of part of our sport. People trash talk, people talk about what you can't do on the court. You see it in the NFL, you see it in the NBA, you see it everywhere. I don't pay too much mind to that one because we won and I had 32 points. So for me, I kind of just let my game do the talking, and everything else kind of takes care of itself."

The marquee tournament has seen no dearth of high-octane action. However, despite her solid run. it has not been a great run for the former Oregon Ducks superstar's team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback