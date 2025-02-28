Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Phantom superstar's status

  • home icon
By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:19 GMT
Phantom v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Sabrina Ionescu is expected to lace up for Phantom BC when they take on Breanna Stewart's Mist on Friday. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the league with just three wins each, making the contest crucial as the 3x3 tournament reaches the business end.

Ionescu has not been named in any of the recent surging injury reports, which boosts the struggling Phantom. The sharpshooter showed no signs of discomfort after suiting up for the side as he came into the inaugural edition of Unrivaled recovering from thumb surgery.

Sabrina Ionescu Unrivaled stats: Phantom star finds a top 10 spot in scoring

Sabrina Ionescu's offense was on full display as the New York Liberty star is averaging 17.8 points per game in eight games. Her numbers see her take ninth place in the top 10 scorers so far. The former Oregon product also averages 6.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest.

Sabrina Ionescu makes feelings clear on Top 10 biggest New York Athletes list snub

Earlier, Fox Sports dished out a list of 'The [10] biggest athletes currently playing for New York sports teams.' Ionescu was a notable omission and the guard made note of the snub.

The list included New York Mets' Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were also part of the list. Jets WR Davante Adams and CB Sauce Gardner and Giants WR Malik Nabers were the NFL athletes on the list. Ionescu responded to the list with a GIF showing that she had made a note.

It's interesting to see Fox Sport's decision since the Liberty clinched their maiden WNBA championship last season. Ionescu, along with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Leonie Fiebich were instrumental in helping the side land the title. Only time will tell if she can prove the network wrong as NY looks to defend the title in the upcoming season.

