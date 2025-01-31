Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Rose BC? Latest on Phantom BC guard's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 31)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be available for the Phantom BC's Unrivaled game against the Rose BC on Friday. Ionescu was ruled out for the Jan. 25 game against the Lunar Owls for personal reasons, as reported by WNBA reporter Meghan L. Hall.

Ionescu took the weekend off for prior commitments as the WNBA star went to Paris. Her presence at the Kenzo Fashion Show for the Paris Fashion Week 2025 caused an uproar on social media.

The Liberty guard had gone through surgery in December to repair a torn UCL in her right thumb. She was cleared to play for the Phantom BC on Jan. 8 after a follow-up appointment with her doctor.

The Phantom have not had the best of starts in the 3-on-3 league. They have lost three of their four games, with their only win coming against the Mist BC, a 74-69 victory on Jan. 24.

Ionescu is averaging 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two outings and has missed the Phantom's previous two games.

Sabrina Ionescu to appear in Super Bowl LIX commercial

Sabrina Ionescu, who is not a stranger to commercial ads, will make a cameo appearance during Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9. The WNBA champion will join other top athletes in a Michelob Ultra commercial, dubbed "The Ultra Hustle."

The ad will feature actors Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara as a pair of older competitors. They will challenge younger athletes to pickleball matchups with Michelob Ultras on the line.

The actors initially play up their age before they start dominating their opponents. Ionescu is paired with Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss for her latest appearance in a sports-based advertising campaign.

She has previously appeared in ads for CarMax alongside WNBA stars A'ja Wilson, Sue Bird and Chiney Ogwumike. Her other commercial appearance has seen her star for State Farm alongside San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul.

Sabrina Ionescu, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, led the New York Liberty to their first title last season. Her most notable contribution was the game-winning shot in Game 3 against the Minnesota Lynx, which gave the Liberty a 2-1 series lead.

