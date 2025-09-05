Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Seattle Storm? Latest injury update for All-Star ahead of potential return (Sept. 5)

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is in contention to return on Friday against the Seattle Storm. The All-Star guard's status is "questionable," citing a toe injury she has been nursing since Aug. 26. Ionescu has had the same status for every game since her last appearance against the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 25.

However, she's gradually progressed behind the scenes. According to Liberty beat writer Madeline Kenney, Ionescu wasn't just present at practice on Thursday; she was also active, but was only doing individual workouts. That included running baseline to baseline.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney Sabrina Ionescu was doing individual work at today’s practice. She was running baseline to baseline, too. She’s still considered day-to-day. My bet is Sandy will check in with her tomorrow to see how she’s feeling.

Kenney believes that coach Sandy Brondello will check in on how Ionescu feels on Friday before taking a final call on her status against the Storm. Ionescu remains day-to-day for now. If she sits out again, her next opportunity to suit up would be on Tuesday in the Liberty's final home game of the regular season against the Washington Mystics.

Sabrina Ionescu stats vs. Seattle Storm

Sabrina Ionescu has found decent success against the Seattle Storm. In 15 career games, she has averaged 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, shooting 36.7%, including 34.5% from 3 and 97.6% from the free throw line. She holds an 8-7 record against the New York Liberty's Western Conference counterparts.

The Liberty have a 0-2 record against the Storm this season. Ionescu has appeared in only one game, held on Jul. 6. She tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the 79-70 loss. Ionescu was the only player who managed to cause any trouble to the Storm offensively in that clash.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm game?

The New York Liberty vs. Seattle Storm game will be available on Ion TV and WNBA League Pass (restrictions apply) in the U.S. It will begin at 10:00 pm ET. The Storm are -2-point favorites with a -130 money line. The odds could switch in the Liberty's favor, provided Sabrina Ionescu suits up.

She's had success against the Storm and is their best bet to avoid a season series sweep against the playoff hopefuls.

