Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Valkyries? Exploring Liberty star guard’s status on Thursday (May 29)

New York Liberty fans will be thrilled to learn that Sabrina Ionescu is set to suit up for Thursday’s matchup against the Golden State Valkyries. Her availability is confirmed after the coaching staff kept her off the latest injury report.

Ionescu struggled with a high-grade ulnar collateral ligament tear in her right thumb in Game 4 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. Playing through the pain, the 5-foot-11 guard had a pivotal role in the Liberty’s championship-clinching Game 5, contributing five points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three combined steals and blocks.

Although Sabrina Ionescu has remained fit throughout the 2025 season, her production has witnessed a significant dip. While the Liberty have had an impressive 4-0 start to the season, Ionescu’s play has been one of the few areas of concern. The three-time All-Star is averaging just 13.8 points and 4.8 assists per game — her lowest since the 2021 season.

However, Sabrina Ionescu put up a stellar display in the thrilling 90–88 win over the Indiana Fever on May 23. In an entertaining duel against Caitlin Clark, Ionescu put up 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Liberty boast a healthy roster with only one addition to their injury report – Nyara Sabally (questionable). Despite the Valkyries’ impressive form, New York fans can expect their team to clinch a win at Barclays Center and extend their winning streak to five games.

Sabrina Ionescu, who recorded eight points in the May 27 clash against Golden State, will use this opportunity to redeem herself with a stronger performance.

Where to watch Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty?

The Golden State Valkyries vs New York Liberty clash will be available for live broadcast on WWOR, KPIX, KMAX 31 and Liberty Live (local). Fans can stream the game via WNBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PT) on Thursday, May 29, at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

