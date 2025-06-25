Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Valkyries? Latest injury update on Liberty superstar (June 25)

Sabrina Ionescu is expected to potentially return to the court for the New York Liberty’s marquee matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday. The star guard is listed as “questionable” with a neck injury, but there is growing optimism that she’ll be available to play.

Ionescu missed her first game of the season in the Liberty’s recent 89-79 loss, and her absence was certainly felt. She’s been having an outstanding season, averaging 20.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 43.4% from the field, including 33.0% from three.

Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello shared on Tuesday that Ionescu practiced with the team and expressed hope that she’ll be ready to suit up. However, the final decision will depend on how Ionescu feels on game day.

If cleared to play, Wednesday’s game will mark a special homecoming for Sabrina Ionescu. The Liberty star hails from Walnut Creek, in the East Bay region of the San Francisco Bay Area and will no doubt be eager to put on a strong performance in front of her hometown crowd.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews LINK Did Ionescu ever imagine she’d get a chance to play in her home market in the WNBA? “Never. I feel like said goodbye to the Bay Area when we played against Cal and Stanford … now I feel like it’s given me life knowing I can come back to the Bay every single year.”

In a recent interview with the New York Post's Madeline Kenney, Ionescu made a powerful statement that thrilled Liberty fans. The former No. 1 overall pick revealed she has never entertained the idea of playing for her hometown team, adding that her heart is set on staying with New York for the entirety of her career.

Where to watch New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries?

The New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries game will take place on Wednesday, June 25, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Liberty vs. Valkyries game will be telecast live KPIX+ 44, KMAX 31 and WWOR-My9. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass, Liberty Live and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions maybe applicable).

