Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight against Vinyl BC? Latest on Phantom superstar's status (Feb. 22, 2025)

Sabrina Ionescu is expected to play in Phantom Basketball Club's Saturday night matchup against the Vinyl Basketball Club. The New York Liberty star has been one of the main attractions of Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

Ionescu was sidelined earlier in the Unrivaled season. She was in rehab after a successful thumb surgery following her WNBA Finals triumph. The Liberty star is in great form and makes regular weekly appearances in Phantom BC's games.

In Tuesday's 75-68 loss against the Laces BC, Ionescu recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the league. She is playing alongside Brittney Griner, Satou Sabally, Natasha Cloud, Katie Lou-Samuelson and Marina Mabrey to keep Phantom BC in contention.

Sabrina Ionescu is setting out on her first Asia Tour as a part of new Nike campaign

Sabrina Ionescu is set to tour Asia for the first time as a Nike brand ambassador. On Monday, Nike published a press release providing a roadmap for the Liberty star's Asia Tour.

The 2024 WNBA champion is set to visit China and the Philippines as part of her tour. She will first travel to Manila to host youth basketball clinics and visit a Nike retail store. She is set to unveil a new edition of her Nike Sabrina 2 sneakers and end the day with some basketball action at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Liberty star will head to Guangzhou, where she will meet up with the local athletes and participate in some fan events. The tour will end in Hong Kong, where she will experience the street basketball culture and watch a basketball championship game for young female players.

"I’m excited to connect with basketball fans across Manila, Guangzhou and Hong Kong, especially young hoopers. You can feel their passion for the game, even from New York,” Ionescu said in the Nike press release. “Together we will celebrate the game, and I hope we inspire each other to achieve our dreams with dedication, commitment and hard work."

Sabrina Ionescu is one of Nike's leading female brand ambassadors, and the Asia tour is a great opportunity for fans to connect with the star.

