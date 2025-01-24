Is Sabrina Ionescu playing tonight vs Mist BC? Latest on Phantom BC star's availability (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 24)

The Phantom BC will face against the Mist BC to continue the Unrivaled 2025 season on Friday at Mediapro in Miami, Florida. As one of the biggest stars in the 3x3 league, Sabrina Ionescu is expected to suit up for the Phantom BC after being cleared by doctors from her thumb injury before the Unrivaled season started.

Ionescu played 32 minutes in their first game of the season, where she dropped 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting from the field. The reigning WNBA champion with the New York Liberty also had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Phantom, however, lost to the Laces BC, 86-48.

In her second game, Ionescu had 16 points in another loss against Vinyl BC (84-71).

Ionescu is coming off a breakthrough season in the WNBA, where she led the Liberty to their first-ever WNBA championship. Ionescu is teammates with Natasha Cloud, Satou Sabally, Brittney Griner, Marina Mabrey and Katie Lou Samuelson in the Phantom BC.

Ionescu underwent thumb surgery in December, over a month before the Unrivaled League started to make it just in time for the inaugural season’s tip-off. She said that her recovery went smoothly and doctors cleared her just in time to join the Phantom BC.

"[My recovery] has been a little sped up," the guard said. "If I didn't have this going on, I probably could have taken a little bit more time just rehabbing, letting it heal. But I'm fully cleared by the doctors to be able to play and continue to do my rehab while I'm out here and get live reps."

Sabrina Ionescu won't be in the Unrivaled League full-time

Sabrina Ionescu has become one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball since winning the WNBA championship in 2024. As her popularity grows, Ionescu now has other obligations to pursue in the offseason, which will affect her availability for Phantom BC.

In a press conference, Ionescu spoke about her status and how prior commitments will make her unavailable for some days in the eight-week league.

"I'm not going to be here the full time," Ionescu said. "They've been very accommodating knowing that I have obligations I have to be at, being able to work through that with them and knowing I want to be here, fully committed to my teammates and this team."

Nevertheless, Ionescu is expected to bring more star power to the emerging league whenever she plays in their inaugural season.

