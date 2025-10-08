  • home icon
By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 08, 2025 11:00 GMT
Is Satou Sabally playing tonight against Aces? Mercury star's status for blockbuster WNBA Finals game confirmed (Oct. 8). (Image Source: Getty)

Satou Sabally confirmed her availability for the Phoenix Mercury’s WNBA Finals Game 3 against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday. The star forward appeared shaken up multiple times during the Game 2 loss and ultimately limped off the court with just over three minutes remaining.

The former Dallas Wings standout suffered an ankle injury after stepping on A’ja Wilson’s foot late in Game 2. On the eve of Game 3, however, Sabally put all concerns to rest, confirming that she is feeling "good" ahead of the team’s first home game of the finals. In fact, both the Mercury and the Aces have clean injury reports for Wednesday’s matchup.

The Mercury had a full squad on the court for Tuesday’s practice as they prepare for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals. Notably, Satou Sabally was moving freely, showing no signs of a brace on her right ankle.

The German international has been in a rich vein of form during these playoffs, and Phoenix will need a stellar performance from her to mount a comeback in the series. Nate Tibbetts’ team lost both games on the road, and they cannot afford to fall into a 0-3 hole. Consequently, Game 3 will be a must-win for Phoenix.

Sabally, meanwhile, is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in the ongoing finals. She has been slightly inconsistent with her efficiency, and one would expect a more clinical display from the three-time All-Star in Game 3.

How to watch Satou Sabally in action during Mercury vs. Aces Game 3?

The WNBA Finals Game 3 between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 8, at the PHX Arena on Phoenix, Arizona. Game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Mercury vs. Aces game will be telecast live on ESPN. Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo.

Edited by Atishay Jain
