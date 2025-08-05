  • home icon
Is Satou Sabally playing tonight against the Connecticut Sun? Latest on Mercury forward's availability (Aug. 5)

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 05, 2025 15:26 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty
Is Satou Sabally playing tonight against the Connecticut Sun? Latest on Mercury forward’s availability (Aug. 5) (image credit: getty)

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally is off the injury report and expected to play in Tuesday's matchup against the Connecticut Sun. She missed the game versus the Chicago Sky on Sunday due to personal reasons.

Earlier in the season, Sabally was sidelined for two weeks with a right ankle injury. It caused her to miss several games before the All‑Star break, and since returning, her performance dipped.

In her last five games, Sabally averaged 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 35.0% shooting.

What’s next for Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury?

Satou Sabally’s return on Tuesday would be a boost for the Mercury against the Connecticut Sun. However, her season-long slump remains a concern, as she’s shooting 38.3%, including 28.2% from the 3-point line.

Sami Whitcomb #33 of the Phoenix Mercury, DeWanna Bonner #14 of the Phoenix Mercury and Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury talk on the court during a game between Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on August 1, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. - Source: Getty
Sami Whitcomb #33 of the Phoenix Mercury, DeWanna Bonner #14 of the Phoenix Mercury and Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury talk on the court during a game between Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on August 1, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. - Source: Getty

Phoenix ranks among the league leaders in defensive rating (109.5) and turnover percentage (18.4), which helped offset its offensive inconsistencies (94.1). Integrating veteran guard Dewanna Bonner boosted its depth and added veteran leadership to the roster.

The Mercury are 17-11 and second in the Western Conference, solidly in the playoff picture. They will aim to capitalize on their four-game home stretch starting with the Sun game to solidify their playoff seed.

With the midseason trade window active, Phoenix is expected to bolster its roster. The team is rumored to trade for Connecticut guard Marina Mabrey, who would add scoring depth. Should Sabally and Thomas stick around, it may leverage veteran bench pieces and draft assets for a final playoff push.

Tuesday's matchup is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST at Footprint Center. Fans can catch the game on TV via NBCS-BOS, AZFamily and Merc+.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Twitter icon

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
