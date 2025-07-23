Is Satou Sabally playing tonight against Dream? Latest on Mercury superstar's availability after All-Star break (July 23) 

Satou Sabally's return is on the cards for the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. The forward has been on the injury list with an ankle injury since July 3 and should be available for the first game after the All-Star break. Coach Nate Tibbetts provided a promising update on Tuesday, staying positive about Sabally's return. He also updated the press on Kahleah Copper and Lexie Held during a post-practice interview. &quot;Well, I think if you were to ask them, they would have played a week ago. I wouldn’t guess, but the hope is Wednesday,&quot; Tibbetts said via Desert Wave Media. &quot;I know those three are all hoping that they’re ready to go, but I think our medical team does a great job of making sure they are ready. We’ve got one more practice tomorrow, and the hope is they’re ready to go.&quot; All three are no longer on the injury report according to ESPN.com and should be available for their game against the Dream. Sabally last featured for the team during their 98-89 loss to the Dallas Wings earlier this month and will be looking to make her return at PHX Arena. The forward earned her third All-Star selection this year, but unfortunately had to sit out the weekend festivities due to injury. Picked by Caitlin Clark for her All-Star squad, Sabally was replaced by Brionna Jones. Now, with her focus back on recovery, she will be hoping to suit up on Tuesday when the Mercury take on the Atlanta Dream. The Phoenix Mercury (15-7) are third in the standings and will be hoping to keep up with the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx, both of whom earned a win last night. On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream (13-10) are fifth and will look to bounce back from their defeat against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. How to watch Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix MercuryThe Atlanta Dream are set to take on the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday at PHX Arena in Arizona. The inter-conference game is scheduled for tip-off at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT). Local fans can follow the game live on Arizona's Family 3TV, Arizona's Family Sports, Merc+ and PeachtreeTV networks. Meanwhile, fans can also live stream the game on FUBO app, though regional blackouts may apply.