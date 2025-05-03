Is Sonia Citron playing tonight against the Indiana Fever? Latest injury update on Mystics rookie (May 3)

Sonia Citron, the Notre Dame star who was taken third overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is one of the exciting young prospects this season. The 6-foot-1 guard is expected to make a difference for the Washington Mystics, who finished with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference last year.

On Saturday, the Mystics get started on their preseason with a showdown against the Indiana Fever. Citron is expected to play in this game, which will be the first time that she sees action in a Mystics jersey.

Over the past few days, Washington has announced the addition of two players to their injury list in the preseason.

On Wednesday, the Mystics disclosed that Georgia Amoore — the Kentucky guard who was drafted sixth overall — would be out of action after sustaining an ACL injury in practice. A day later, the Mystics announced that Aaliyah Edwards will be sidelined for two weeks due to a back contusion. Thus far, no other players have been added to the injury list aside from Amoore and Edwards.

Saturday's game, then, would be an opportunity for Citron to put in quality minutes as the Mystics deal with some early blows to their roster. Throughout the preseason, Citron can showcase the skills that helped her stand out in Notre Dame: proficiency in outside shooting, on-court intellect, and solid perimeter defense.

She'll have her work cut out for her, however, as her team takes on a highly touted Fever team that added experience and toughness to its lineup. Though Caitlin Clark has been ruled questionable with a leg injury, Citron still has to contend with the likes of Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull.

Sonia Citron throws first pitch at Washington Nationals game

Even before the preseason tips off, Citron has already received a warm welcome in Washington, D.C.

Back on Apr. 22, Citron — along with her fellow Mystics rookies Amoore and Kiki Iriafen — threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game. In a clip posted on the Nationals' official X account, Amoore said that she and her teammates were "so happy to be in DC."

Though Amoore will have to undergo a recovery period before she can suit up for Washington, Citron and Iriafen are expected to make the most of their minutes in the preseason — and eventually do good things for the Mystics when the season rolls around.

