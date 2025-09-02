Is Tiffany Hayes playing tonight against New York Liberty? Latest on Valkyries’ star's availability (Sept. 2)

The Golden State Valkyries will be without Tiffany Hayes for their upcoming matchup against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Beat reporter Nathan Canilao confirmed on X that the team has added Hayes to the injury report, listing her as “out” because of a left knee injury.Hayes went down on August 22 in the Valkyries’ clash with the Phoenix Mercury when she collided with guard Kahleah Copper. She played 21 minutes in that game and scored five points before exiting with the injury.Since then, the veteran guard has missed all of Golden State’s games, including games against the Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever. Despite her absence, the Valkyries have been thriving. They went 3-0 in that stretch, winning each game by an average margin of 19.3 points.Different players have risen to the occasion during this run. Veronica Burton scored 25 points against the Wings, Janelle Salaun dropped 20 against the Mystics, and Iliana Rupert added 21 against the Fever.When Tiffany Hayes first went down, neither she nor coach Natalie Nakase seemed too concerned. Nakase even downplayed the severity after the Mercury game.&quot;Again, I shouldn't be a doctor because (Tiffany Hayes)awas smiling,” Nakase said on August 22.” She's smiling. Again, I'll have to wait and see from our medical to see what the situation is. She said she's good. I'm gonna go based off that.&quot;As the starting guard, Tiffany Hayes has been fulfilling her role this season, averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The Valkyries have held strong without her, but the team has not shared any timeline for her return.The Valkyries (21-18) are currently No. 6 in the standings and virtually need to win merely one out of their next three games to clinch a playoff spot.Where to watch New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries?The New York Liberty vs Golden State Valkyries will be available for live broadcast on WWOR, KPIX+, KMAX 31 and Liberty Live. Fans can stream the game via WNBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app/website (regional restrictions may apply).The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT) at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday.