Is WNBA considering a league shutdown amid allegations involving the Seattle Storm staff? Viral tweet debunked

A report came out on Wednesday that the WNBA is investigating the Seattle Storm coaching staff for allegedly directing profanity at Storm players. The incident reportedly happened after the team lost a feisty 75-70 encounter with the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.
NBA Centel, a parody account on X (formerly Twitter) jumped in on the controversy and tweeted:
“The WNBA is discussing a temporary league shutdown following profanity allegations involving the Seattle Storm coaching staff, per sources.”
WNBA insider Annie Costabile debunked the news and Centel’s trolling.
Costabile added:
The WNBA looked into the allegations, but nothing came out of it. According to the New York Post, the word “investigation” was an “overstatement.” Without an exhaustive probe that will not likely result in fines and suspensions, shutting down the league is not even a discussion.
Still, the profanity allegation has to be concerning for the Storm franchise. In November last year, the team reportedly hired a law firm to look into allegations of abuse and mistreatment of players.
Former Seattle superstar Jewell Loyd requested a trade after the probe resulted in no violations. The Storm gave in to Loyd by agreeing to a three-team deal that sent the disgruntled guard to the Las Vegas Aces. Loyd was with the Aces when a Storm assistant coach allegedly cursed at Storm players.
Seattle Storm center Li Yueru requests trade amid Seattle Storm coaching staff controversy
Storm center Li Yueru wants a change of scenery, per Khristina Williams. Amid the controversy surrounding the coaching staff, the Chinese basketball star has asked for a trade.
WNBA reporter Roberta F. Rodrigues added context to the Yueru trade request.
Li Yueru is in her first season with the Seattle Storm after a one-year stay with the LA Sparks. She is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per game for the Storm. Although she has not missed a game this season, she has a limited role behind Ezi Magbegor and rookie Dominique Malonga.