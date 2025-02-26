Isabelle Harrison gets brutally honest on leaving Angel Reese and Chicago Sky - "There wasn’t really any consistency"

Angel Reese's former teammate Isabelle Harrison unloaded on the Chicago Sky following her departure in free agency. Harrison signed with New York Liberty as a free agent. The 6-foot-3 forward had a tumultuous tenure in Chicago. Harrison, 31, had to adjust after Chicago had a younger core around her, with Reese and Kamilla Cardoso as the centerpieces.

The Sky didn't make the playoffs, leaving the veteran forward desiring for a winning situation in the offseason. Not only that, the organization's direction was also seemingly an issue for Harrison. Here's what she said in her interview with the New York Post:

"When I signed there [in 2023], everybody from the coaching staff, players, front office, it just was different. So going into Year 2 … I felt like it was shaky from the beginning."

"Obviously you try to make it work for as much as you can while you’re there but [there wasn’t] really any consistency. And for me, that just kind of made me feel uneasy and it was just kind of hard to come in every day and know what to expect and as a veteran, who I played on so many teams and so many players, to see it kind of go down like that, it just always gives a feel of Year 1 vibe."

Harrison's production also dropped in her final season with the team. She went from averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 2022 to 6.5 ppg and 3.9 rpg. That had more to do with her coming off a year's leave from basketball because of a knee injury.

However, Isabelle Harrison wished she could contribute more, but Angel Reese and Co. weren't positioned to provide that stability for her as a veteran.

Isabelle Harrison excited to experience 'professionalism and culture' after leaving Angel Reese's Sky

Isabelle Harrison was seemingly motivated to join a team where she would find a consistent role with a winning culture. There aren't many better teams out there than New York Liberty, coming off a championship run and consecutive finals appearances.

After a subpar stint with Sky, choosing a team like Liberty was a clear-cut decision for Harrison.

"I just wish my time in Chicago was utilized more because I know I could have done even more when I was there. But it brought me to now, going into free agency, knowing what I want," Harrison told NY Post.

"And [I’m] so happy that I landed in New York and that culture and professionalism is something that I knew I needed in my career at this point."

Isabelle Harrison feels she is a year late to the Liberty and wishes she was part of their 2024 title-winning team. Nevertheless, the veteran considers the team hungry for a repeat and aims to provide everything they need to return to the promised land.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese and Sky hope to make the playoffs next year after falling way short in 2024. They have added Ariel Atkins to bolster their playoff push, pairing her alongside Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

