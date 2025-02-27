"It ain't no smoke" - Courtney Williams makes feelings known on Angel Reese’s Lunar Owls troll job after Unrivaled win

After Courtney Williams and Lunar Owls picked up a win over Rose BC in Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's Unrivaled league back in January, Angel Reese and Rose BC bounced back last weekend with a 72-63 win.

Considering that at one point Reese and Rose BC were winless, and sitting at the bottom of the Unrivaled league's standings, Reese celebrated the win by silencing the crowd.

A clip of the moment quickly went viral, with Lunar Owls star Courtney Williams opening up on the situation during an interview with Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin for NBC Sports this week. During the show, she discussed a wide range of topics, from the level of competitiveness in Unrivaled to Reese's silencing move.

"It's getting spicy for everybody else, its been spicy for us and I think that's the point that we continue to keep saying, like since preseason, we have been taking this league serious.

"We show up to every weight session, we show up to every stretch session, we show up and we compete against one another at every single practice. So just because everybody else starting to turn it up, we've been turnt up. ... It ain't no smoke."

The two teams will go at it again on Friday, Mar. 7 in their final regular meeting of the regular season.

"You a dawg," - Courtney Williams opens up on praise she received from Steph Curry during All-Star Weekend

During the 2024 WNBA season, Courtney Williams and the Minnesota Lynx continued to impress, making a deep postseason run that saw them come within arm's reach of a WNBA title.

Throughout the season, Williams averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 44.3% shooting from the field.

Her play was so impressive that when she was sitting courtside for the NBA's All-Star Weekend tournament, future Hall of Famer Steph Curry praised her mentality. During her NBC Sports interview mentioned previously, Williams opened up about the situation:

"When I was sitting court side at the All-Star [weekend], when they went into the final game, Steph came up to me courtside and he was like, 'Hey you're a 'killer' for real. I like what you doing bro, 'you're a dawg'."

Given that Golden State is now home to the WNBA's newest expansion franchise, Curry will have plenty of time to enjoy watching WNBA action this offseason.

