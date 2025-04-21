“It comes with being a Black female athlete”: Chennedy Carter opens up on media’s ‘vulgar disrespect’ over Caitlin Clark incident

Former Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter was involved in one of the biggest storylines last year concerning a hard foul on Caitlin Clark when the Sky played the Indiana Fever during the regular season.

While Clark awaited an inbound pass, she received a hard shoulder check from Carter that knocked her down to the ground. The original call from the officials at the time was simply a common foul, but after the game, it was upgraded to a Flagrant 1 foul.

Fans, media, and even former Fever coach Christie Sides ridiculed Chennedy Carter for the play. The current free agent guard joined streamer N3on's YouTube on Sunday to discuss the moment. Carter said the scrutiny she received from just playing hard comes with being a Black female athlete.

"It was crazy. ESPN, SportsCenter ... just reporters saying vulgar, crazy things towards me," Carter said (32:45). "A lot of just disrespect, but it comes with being a Black female athlete at the top of the game."

Carter added that she doesn't feel that she was necessarily targeted, but understands that it comes with the territory of not only being one of the best players in women's basketball but also going against one of the best in Clark.

"I feel like I'm one of the best players in the world and that comes with it," Carter said. "It's a new generation. That's how you can tell. Back in the day, the W was a little bit different. New fans coming in, you may know, you may not know. Now you do."

Chennedy Carter is coming off her best season as a professional in her still-young four-year career. The Texas A&M graduate was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft.

She has had stints in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and the Sky and put up a career-high 17.5 points per game in Chicago. However, the guard is looking for another team this season. She will have to wait for a roster spot to open up as teams have filled their 20-player training camp rosters.

Chennedy Carter could be a perfect fit for the Golden State Valkyries in its inaugural season

As Chennedy Carter awaits an opportunity to resume her WNBA career, one place that could make for a perfect landing spot would be the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries are brand new to the league and will be playing their first season this year.

The team is filled with international players, but the established depth chart and the go-to players have yet to be decided. While Carter's ability to play is obvious, she needs a situation where she can go in, prove herself on a team that is hoping to find key pieces to build on.

The Chicago Sky was loaded with guard depth, which made her return to the Windy City unlikely. However, the Golden State Valkyries have a wide open slate and could benefit from a tough, defensive guard that can also score and playmaker on the offensive end.

