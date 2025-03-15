"It was definitely a little bit of a blindside" - Lexie Brown makes feelings known about getting traded to Seattle Storm post Kelsey Plum trade

Lexie Brown joined the Seattle Storm in a trade from the LA Sparks. Making an appearance on Saturday's episode of "Gil's Arena," the former Duke star made her feelings known about the trade.

Brown described the move as a shock at first but was excited about the opportunity of playing for the Storm:

"It was a shock. The Sparks, you know when they made that move for Plum [Kelsey] ... I wasn't naive to the fact that they're bringing in this superstar ... and two weeks later I get the call that they've trade for me and I was just kind of like 'now I'm on the Seattle Storm and I'm really excited about it.' It was definitely a little bit of a blindside."

Brown's trade to the Seattle Storm went down on Feb. 14. The Storm acquired Brown and the Sparks' 2025 third-round draft pick in exchange for their 2025 and 2027 second-round picks.

Brown averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 assists in her three seasons with the Sparks while shooting 41.6% from the field. Her best career year came in 2023, when she averaged 12.4 ppg and shot 41.5% from 3-point range.

She has also played for the Connecticut Sun, Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky, where she won a WNBA championship in 2021. She'll be reuniting with former Sparks teammate Nneka Ogwumike in Seattle.

Lexie Brown on Fever building around Caitlin Clark

Lexie Brown had her say after the Indiana Fever turned heads with its offseason trade moves. Brown spoke on a Feb. 7 episode of her podcast "Full Circle," where she noted the caliber of players the Fever organization has acquired to build around Caitlin Clark.

"They gave Caitlin some dogs around her," Brown said. "They not playing around. They gave her some more shooters. Natasha Howard ... which is going to be very beneficial for Caitlin. DeWanna Bonner, just having that veteran presence and energy ... Sophie Cunningham, just her energy alone, I'm excited to see her back at her natural position, which is the three... and then of course re-signing Kelsey Mitchell."

Brown hopes to make a strong start in her new team. The Storm begin the 2025 season with a road game against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday.

