"It was very difficult" - Mystics rookie phenom Sonia Citron comes to terms with harsh 'business' of $575,000 veteran's departure

The Washington Mystics, led by rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, have missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season, though the play of their first-year standouts has been a bright spot. The Mystics had been on pace for the postseason until a slump in mid-July, and they are now on a seven-game losing streak.

Along with the on-court struggles, the team also dealt with roster shakeups, most notably trading veteran Brittney Sykes and young prospect Aaliyah Edwards.

In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Citron spoke about the difficulty of losing a veteran leader in Sykes, who was dealt to the Seattle Storm for forward Alysha Clark and a 2026 first-round pick.

“It was difficult. I remember the first time it happened with Slim (Sykes), it was very difficult,” she said. “Kiki and I talked about it. That was our first time dealing with a trade like that. We said, ‘This is definitely not college. This is really the W. Things like that happen.'"

Citron added that the team’s support system helped her and Iriafen process the move, as Sykes was traded in the final year of a three-year, $575,000 contract.

“Our coaches and our teammates did a really good job to let us know, ‘It’s okay to feel how you feel. Don’t try to hide it or sugarcoat. Feel it. It’s okay. But at the same time, know that it’s business and it happens. We still got work to do,’” she said.

The Mystics close their season with a home stand against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday and the Indiana Fever on Sunday, before finishing on the road against the New York Liberty.

Sonia Citron’s rookie season is historic

Sonia Citron has cemented herself as Washington’s point guard of the future in a standout rookie campaign that earned her an All-Star selection.

She has already broken multiple records, including the franchise mark for most 3-pointers by a rookie with 75 and counting, surpassing Julie Vanloo’s 72 set earlier this year.

Citron also set a new rookie benchmark for the most double-digit scoring games, eclipsing Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

Even with her impressive performance, Sonia Citron is projected to finish behind Dallas Wings rookie and fellow All-Star Paige Bueckers in the Rookie of the Year race.

