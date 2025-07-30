  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "It just ain't good" - Napheesa Collier's teammate Courtney Williams reveals one on-court facet she is really bad at

"It just ain't good" - Napheesa Collier's teammate Courtney Williams reveals one on-court facet she is really bad at

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 30, 2025 15:53 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier excels at almost everything she does on the court. However, trash-talking is one of her weakest qualities, as revealed by Courtney Williams. Being the team’s leader, her teammates often look to her to fire them up ahead of games.

Ad

Williams told ESPN on Tuesday that while Collier tries her best to talk “s***,” she’s just not any good at it.

“She be talking s***, but it just ain't good. Hell no. But we're working on it,” Williams said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Napheesa Collier might not be able to wage mental warfare with her words, she is capable of doing more than enough damage with her skills. She is averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season, shooting 53.1%. She leads the league in both points and field goal percentage.

Collier’s excellent run has helped the Lynx grab the top seed in the league. They have only lost five out of 28 games and are four games ahead of the New York Liberty in second place.

Ad

With the kind of form Collier and Co. are enjoying, anything less than a trip to the WNBA Finals would be disappointing. The team was one win away from winning the championship last season and is now looking better than ever

"I was just over it”: Napheesa Collier stepped away from basketball after losing the 2024 WNBA Finals

Napheesa Collier was one game away from leading the Minnesota Lynx to a championship last season. Unfortunately, they failed to take down the Liberty, who defeated them in five games, to win the franchise’s first-ever championship.

Ad

Collier was Minnesota’s best player, recording 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 steals in the finals. Understandably so, the loss hit the Lynx forward hard, so hard that she stepped away from basketball for a short while.

Here’s what she said to ESPN when asked about the same:

“I was just over it.”
Ad

But, she didn’t sit with the loss for too long as shortly after Collier teamed up with the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart to launch the Unrivaled League. She returned this season looking better than ever and seems determined to make up for last year’s loss.

Collier and Co. will return to the court to take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications