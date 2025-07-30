"It just ain't good" - Napheesa Collier's teammate Courtney Williams reveals one on-court facet she is really bad at

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier excels at almost everything she does on the court. However, trash-talking is one of her weakest qualities, as revealed by Courtney Williams. Being the team’s leader, her teammates often look to her to fire them up ahead of games.Williams told ESPN on Tuesday that while Collier tries her best to talk “s***,” she’s just not any good at it.“She be talking s***, but it just ain't good. Hell no. But we're working on it,” Williams said.While Napheesa Collier might not be able to wage mental warfare with her words, she is capable of doing more than enough damage with her skills. She is averaging 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season, shooting 53.1%. She leads the league in both points and field goal percentage.Collier’s excellent run has helped the Lynx grab the top seed in the league. They have only lost five out of 28 games and are four games ahead of the New York Liberty in second place.With the kind of form Collier and Co. are enjoying, anything less than a trip to the WNBA Finals would be disappointing. The team was one win away from winning the championship last season and is now looking better than ever&quot;I was just over it”: Napheesa Collier stepped away from basketball after losing the 2024 WNBA FinalsNapheesa Collier was one game away from leading the Minnesota Lynx to a championship last season. Unfortunately, they failed to take down the Liberty, who defeated them in five games, to win the franchise’s first-ever championship.Collier was Minnesota’s best player, recording 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 steals in the finals. Understandably so, the loss hit the Lynx forward hard, so hard that she stepped away from basketball for a short while.Here’s what she said to ESPN when asked about the same:“I was just over it.”But, she didn’t sit with the loss for too long as shortly after Collier teamed up with the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart to launch the Unrivaled League. She returned this season looking better than ever and seems determined to make up for last year’s loss.Collier and Co. will return to the court to take on the New York Liberty on Wednesday.