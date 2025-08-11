  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "It keeps Phee humble" - Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve finds unexpected benefit for Napheesa Collier in team's success in her absence

"It keeps Phee humble" - Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve finds unexpected benefit for Napheesa Collier in team's success in her absence

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 11, 2025 02:56 GMT
WNBA: New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
"It keeps Phee humble" - Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve finds unexpected benefit for Napheesa Collier in team's success in her absence. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Lynx are unbeaten since Napheesa Collier suffered an ankle injury roughly a week ago against the Las Vegas Aces. While some WNBA analysts expected the Lynx to struggle without the MVP frontrunner, Cheryl Reeve’s team has continued to roll. They are 3-0, including wins against the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty since Collier’s absence.

Ad

On Sunday, Reeve had this to say when asked what winning without Collier meant for the All-Star forward and the team:

“It keeps Phee (Collier) humble," she said smiling. "I think what we learn is what we know, and it gets reinforced: it’s how gritty we are. … This team doesn’t break, they don’t break. You might not beat us, but you’re not breaking us, and that’s a big difference there.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Cheryl Reeve has a roster of excellent two-way players who have softened the blow of Collier’s injury. Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Bridget Carleton, Natisha Hiedeman and Alanna Smith have given the team a big lift. Jessica Shepard, inserted into the starting lineup by Reeve, has provided solid, if underrated, work.

The arrival of DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings could not have been more well-timed. Minnesota has a 116.3 offensive rating with her on the floor and just 89.1 without her. She has given the Lynx a big boost from the bench.

Ad

Lynx defense continues to stand out without Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier leads the WNBA in scoring with 23.5 points per game. While multiple players have picked up the slack, the team’s defense, the best in the league, continues to stand out.

Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith and Maria Kliundikova, all 6-foot-4, rangy and versatile, have held the defense together without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. On the perimeter, McBride and Williams are as pesky and relentless as any backcourt duo. Hiedeman comes off the bench with her trademark energy, hustle and grit.

Ad

Over their last three games, the Lynx have allowed just 78.0 points per game, roughly two more than when Collier is on the court. Reeve also deserves credit for masterminding a defense that has remained stout and stingy without the DPOY.

Napheesa Collier has at least one more week to go before her re-evaluation. For now, the Lynx look to keep winning by hanging their hats on defense.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications