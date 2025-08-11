"It keeps Phee humble" - Lynx HC Cheryl Reeve finds unexpected benefit for Napheesa Collier in team's success in her absence

The Minnesota Lynx are unbeaten since Napheesa Collier suffered an ankle injury roughly a week ago against the Las Vegas Aces. While some WNBA analysts expected the Lynx to struggle without the MVP frontrunner, Cheryl Reeve’s team has continued to roll. They are 3-0, including wins against the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty since Collier’s absence.On Sunday, Reeve had this to say when asked what winning without Collier meant for the All-Star forward and the team:“It keeps Phee (Collier) humble,&quot; she said smiling. &quot;I think what we learn is what we know, and it gets reinforced: it’s how gritty we are. … This team doesn’t break, they don’t break. You might not beat us, but you’re not breaking us, and that’s a big difference there.”Cheryl Reeve has a roster of excellent two-way players who have softened the blow of Collier’s injury. Kayla McBride, Courtney Williams, Bridget Carleton, Natisha Hiedeman and Alanna Smith have given the team a big lift. Jessica Shepard, inserted into the starting lineup by Reeve, has provided solid, if underrated, work.The arrival of DiJonai Carrington from the Dallas Wings could not have been more well-timed. Minnesota has a 116.3 offensive rating with her on the floor and just 89.1 without her. She has given the Lynx a big boost from the bench.Lynx defense continues to stand out without Napheesa CollierNapheesa Collier leads the WNBA in scoring with 23.5 points per game. While multiple players have picked up the slack, the team’s defense, the best in the league, continues to stand out.Jessica Shepard, Alanna Smith and Maria Kliundikova, all 6-foot-4, rangy and versatile, have held the defense together without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. On the perimeter, McBride and Williams are as pesky and relentless as any backcourt duo. Hiedeman comes off the bench with her trademark energy, hustle and grit.Over their last three games, the Lynx have allowed just 78.0 points per game, roughly two more than when Collier is on the court. Reeve also deserves credit for masterminding a defense that has remained stout and stingy without the DPOY.Napheesa Collier has at least one more week to go before her re-evaluation. For now, the Lynx look to keep winning by hanging their hats on defense.