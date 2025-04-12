"It is about putting Caitlin Clark down": Fans don't hold back on Chiney Ogwumike's over-the-top 'glazing' of Angel Reese

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made an appearance on Friday's episode of Uninterrupted hosted by former WNBA player Chiney Ogwumikey. During her time on the show, Ogwumike showered Reese with compliments. However, she also made a comment that didn’t sit particularly well with Caitlin Clark fans.

Ad

“You mentioned how you stand up for other people. I want you to know that we stand for you. Sis, your fans, they’re not to be played with.” Chiney said.

“A lot of people on the outside are saying this person gets the credit or that person gets the credit, for us….we got you.”

Ad

Trending

Clips of Ogwumike making these comments made their way to X, where Caitlin Clark fans have now put Chiney under fire.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan mentioned that Chiney's stance towards Angel Reese suggests that the WNBA doesn’t want to grow, saying:

“This Angel Reese glaze is more proof that the WNBA doesn’t want to grow. It is about putting Caitlin Clark down, the reason for the growth.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans even attacked Chiney for endorsing Reese’s fanbase by claiming that they’ve been racist towards Caitlin Clark fans:

“The difference in how she talked about the fan bases is insane…,” One fan said.

“Caitlin's fans are bad, Angel's fans are good. So much for being an objective member of sports media. Sickening stuff,” said another fan.

Ad

Some were also angry with Reese for allowing Chiney to make these comments:

“So tired of all this. AR is exhausting. Wants to be relevant and a star so bad she’ll do about anything. Caitlin just stays in gym and works. That’s why shes great!!!!” A fan opined.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to go head-to-head for inaugural WNBA Rivals Week

For the first time in the league's history, the WNBA's regular season will feature a Rivals Week in August. During this week, the league will televise some of the most highly anticipated games as they've prepared a slate full of exciting matchups.

To kick things off, we will first see Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. We will also see a rematch of the 2024 WNBA Finals as the New York Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx twice during Rivals Week.

Furthermore, Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream will play her old team, the Phoenix Mercury. Lastly, we'll get to see this year's number-one pick, Dallas Wings, compete against Caitlin Clark and the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More