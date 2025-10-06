  • home icon
  • "It’s become too personal" - Adam Silver gets blunt on Cathy Engelbert's dispute with players over new CBA

"It's become too personal" - Adam Silver gets blunt on Cathy Engelbert's dispute with players over new CBA

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 06, 2025 23:44 GMT
An image of David Stern, Adam Silver, Cathy Engelbert, and A
Adam Silver weighs in on the issues faced by Cathy Engelbert. Credit: NBA/x, Engelbert/IG

Adam Silver has his own league to worry about, but there was no way that he could overlook the tense situation unfolding in the WNBA. It was only a matter of time, then, before the NBA Commissioner commented on the ongoing CBA negotiations.

On Monday, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe tweeted a statement from Silver regarding the issues confronted by Engelbert in light of Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's tirade last week. According to Silver, the dynamic between Engelbert and Collier has taken a turn for the worse.

"It's become too personal and we're going to have to work through those issues and of course I'll be available to help in any way I can," Silver was quoted as saying. "I'm not planning to step in at the moment but I have strong relationships with many of the constituent groups in the WNBA."
Silver, who is in the final stages of preparations for the 2025-26 NBA season's tip-off, recognized the bigger picture of the conflict between Engelbert and Collier, who is a vice president of the WNBA players' union.

"They know the main issue here is getting a new collective bargaining agreement done. And then focusing on collectively how we can continue to grow the WNBA along the same trajectory we've seen over the last six years," he added.
It should be noted, of course, that NBA owners reportedly own around 60% of the WNBA. In effect, Engelbert answers to Silver and the NBA owners, meaning that the NBA Commissioner has a vested interest in the growth of the WNBA.

Journalist calls for Adam Silver "to be asked some questions" amidst WNBA mess

While Silver has expressed his willingness to help the WNBA fix its current issues, one journalist has called for him to be held accountable as well.

Jemele Hill, a contributing writer for The Atlantic, tweeted a simple call-to-action last Thursday.

"One thing that’s being overlooked and forgotten with Cathy Engelbert is that she was hand-selected by the NBA to be WNBA commissioner. If accountability is supposed to go all the way to the top, then it seems Adam Silver needs to be asked some questions, too," Hill tweeted.
Silver has seen his fair share of major issues in his time as NBA Commissioner, but he has never been involved in a WNBA-related dispute of this magnitude. It will be interesting to see if Silver will continue to weigh in on the CBA talks and the conflict between Engelbert and Collier.

