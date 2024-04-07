"It’s not fair nor safe": Former WNBA star Val Whiting condemns idea of trans women athletes competing in women's basketball

Val Whiting is a former WNBA player and hosts a podcast called “Stay Fierce." She took to Twitter to voice her opinion on whether trans women athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports, specifically women’s basketball.

"A lot of my basketball sisters feel differently but trans women do not belong in women’s sports," Whiting said.

"It’s not fair nor safe for biological women. There has to be another solution for trans women to be able to compete athletically besides having them compete against biological women."

Whiting is one voice in a much-heated debate in the United States about the participation of transgender athletes in organized sports.

Layshia Clarendon became the first openly non-binary player in the WNBA. Clarendon plays for the LA Sparks and was the first women's basketball player to complete top surgery while playing in the league.

Former WNBA star and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley stands up for trans athletes

South Carolina head coach and former WNBA star Dawn Staley was asked after her team’s Final Four game whether she supports trans women playing in the WNBA and women’s Division I college basketball. Staley supported the idea.

“If you are a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion,” Staley said.

Staley acknowledged that her opinion was not agreed upon unanimously. She knew she would hear disagreeing voices.

“Now the barnstorm of people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days in our game, and I am okay with that, I really am,” Staley said.

Staley's opinion caused a stir on social media. Her statement prompted many, like Whiting, to voice their own opinions on the matter online.

Staley's South Carolina squad will attempt to complete their perfect season in the national championship game on Sunday. They will face Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes for the title in Cleveland, Ohio.