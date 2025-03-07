"It's gonna become crazier" - Breanna Stewart shares honest feelings on Paige Bueckers as UConn star prepares for WNBA leap

Three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart offered her thoughts on Paige Bueckers' potential career in the pros. The veteran forward shares a special connection with the young guard, as they both represented the UConn Huskies in college.

Talking with Malika Andrews on Thursday's episode of NBA Today, Stewart heaped high praise on Bueckers while sharing her excitement for Connecticut as March Madness starts.

"I think it's great to see Paige back and just really healthy," Stewart said. "I just think she's just enjoying every single moment.

When asked about Bueckers' future with the WNBA draft around the corner, Stewart said:

"Excited for the run they're gonna make this postseason and hoping that they can get back to the Final Four and finish this thing off perfectly, but it's just one game at a time, and she's really just enjoying it. And she knows, after this it's gonna become crazier and crazier."

The UConn Huskies finished the regular season with an 18-0 record in Big East matchups. They lost three games and won 28 overall, so they entered the college basketball playoffs with high expectations.

Their postseason journey starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. against an opponent to be determined. Paige Bueckers finished the regular season with 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals, shooting 63.6% from the field, 80% from the free-throw line and 50% from beyond the arc against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Paige Bueckers reacts after receiving major honor from UConn

Paige Bueckers closed out the 2024-25 regular season with a commanding 92-57 win over Marquette. The game not only saw the Huskies completing an unbeaten Big East regular season, but also Bueckers being inducted into the UConn's Huskies of Honor after four years with the team.

Her No. 5 jersey now hangs next to Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird's, among others. After the game was over, Bueckers shared her thoughts on this massive honor.

"Definitely surreal," Bueckers said. "I don't know the stuff that's happened to me here, happened to the team here, you don't really reflect on it until it's over. So it still feels to me like a dream. And it's not real and it was really cool.

"I didn't know that was happening today. So, to have that experience, to share it with my teammates and the coaching staff, it means a lot. I found out as it was dropping."

She's set to take on a new challenge in the W and Breanna Stewart is already firing up her arrival.

