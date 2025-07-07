"It's gonna be spicy" - Breanna Stewart braces for fiery CBA meeting in Indiana after 'slap in the face' first offer

WNBPA vice president and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart is preparing for a "spicy" CBA negotiations in Indiana during the WNBA All-Star Game. Stewart commented on the situation after several players remarked that the recent offer made by the league was a "slap in the face."

Speaking to reporters at Saturday's practice, Stewart was asked about the "slap in the face" offer made by the WNBA. The two-time MVP is hopeful to make some progress during the next meeting, though she's expecting things to be spicy, especially after the latest offer.

"From the players' perspective, it's hard to be able to navigate this during the middle of the season," Stewart said. "But also, we know how important it is and really getting it done before the end of October. We're making that effort to be able to do both. The fact that it's been a little bit slow to start is tough, but hopefully things will ramp up now after getting their proposal back. We have a big meeting in Indy at All-Star, and it's gonna be spicy."

The current CBA is expiring at the end of the season, leaving the league and the players little time to make progress. It's tough to negotiate during the middle of the season, but there's no other choice.

The current president of the union is Nneka Ogwumike, with Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier serving as vice presidents. Some questioned Stewart and Collier's position since they were the co-founders of Unrivaled.

Breanna Stewart's previous comments about WNBA players feeling ignored

Breanna Stewart's previous comments about WNBA players feeling ignored. (Photo: IMAGN)

Before her comments about the upcoming meet in Indiana being "spicy," Breanna Stewart explained why WNBA players are feeling ignored by the league. Stewart expressed her frustration to reporters after Friday's practice following the league's latest proposal.

"Absolutely frustrated," Stewart said, according to Winsidr's Owen Pence. "Anytime you go back-and-forth, you're not expecting to hear that 'yes' on the first (proposal), but you're expecting to have a conversation. They kind of just ignored everything we said."

The players want a fair share of money, especially with the booming finances of the WNBA over the past two seasons. Caitlin Clark, the league's biggest star, even questioned the money players are receiving from winning the WNBA championship and WNBA Commissioner's Cup. Clark was baffled that players get more from winning the Cup than a title.

