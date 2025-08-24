"It's the same green dildo on the WNBA court" - Fans go wild as bizarre sex toy incident makes shocking return during Titans-Vikings clash

Many WNBA games have been halted by a sex toy being thrown onto the court this season. The unusual trend reached the NFL on Friday night when a green dildo landed on the field during the Tennessee Titans-Minnesota Vikings preseason game.

Daily Loud shared a video of the incident that happened during the fourth quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on X (formerly Twitter).

"Someone threw a dildo on the field during the Titans vs. Vikings game 😳🏈," the news outlet captioned the post.

Many were left stunned, but WNBA fans went wild over the bizarre sex toy incident, reacting in the comments.

Tootless in a woodpile @WoodWoodpile @WNBA You have some competition. The NFL discovered the green dildo. Are you ready to match them with a purple monster dildo?

Val @TrumpsHurricane Last night a Green Dildo was thrown onto the field during an NFL Preseason game. Is this a New trend ?? Is the NFL the new WNBA ??

AJ @Ajmetax @DailyLoud Its the same green dildo on the WNBA court

fourdtough @fourdtough @DailyLoud nashville’s pitch for a wnba team.

"It’s going multi sport now," a fan wrote.

"This is obviously becoming the sports event trend. I can’t wait for someone to throw one at Lebron James head during a NBA game. That’ll be deserved," another posted.

Although making its first appearance during an NFL game, the green dildo had been a recurring theme at WNBA games this season. The incident first happened in Atlanta during a July matchup between the Dream and the Golden State Valkyries. It occurred again earlier this month during the Valkyries’ game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.

However, this wasn’t the last incident. During a game between the LA Sparks and Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena, a similar sex toy was thrown onto the court and landed right beside Sophie Cunningham. Fans from other sports seem to be catching on to the trend, as the NFL endured its first incident on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the Titans have shared images of those who threw the sex toy onto the field with the Metro Nashville Police Department. As for the game itself, Tennessee defeated the Vikings 23-13.

An Ohio man accused of throwing a sex toy was arrested in New York

With the rise in cases of sex toys being thrown onto the court, officials have been on high alert during WNBA games. According to multiple reports, a man from Ohio was arrested in New York for allegedly tossing a dildo during the New York Liberty’s game against the Dallas Wings on Aug. 5.

However, in this case, the sex toy thrown by the alleged offender didn’t reach the court but struck a 12-year-old girl in the stands, leading to his arrest. However, his lawyers have denied the claim that the object hit anyone.

The accused, Charles Burgess, surrendered to New York police on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty in court. His next hearing is scheduled for December.

