"It's infuriating": Liberty's new investor and model Karlie Kloss speaks out after Missouri Supreme Court ruling allows abortion ban to continue

New York Liberty’s new investor and supermodel Karlie Kloss was left frustrated after a Missouri Supreme Court ruling led to the reinstatement of an abortion ban. Back in November, Missouri voters were able to approve an amendment to the state constitution that guaranteed a right to reproductive freedom, including abortion.

Ad

Pro-lifers weren’t happy with this change and have been fighting the decision since. The Supreme Court’s ruling from Tuesday has led to a temporary halt on abortions. Left frustrated by the outcome, Karlie Kloss posted a story on Instagram, protesting against the ruling:

“In 2024, Missourians made history by restoring the right to abortion in my home state. That win to make decisions about our bodies, our families, and our futures was hard-fought and deeply personal.

Ad

Trending

“Yesterday, that right was stripped away yet again. The state Supreme Court reinstated an abortion ban, despite what voters decided.

“It’s infuriating. It’s heartbreaking. It’s exactly why we can’t stop fighting.”

Kloss' reaction to the new Supreme Court ruling

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, lawmakers are now proposing a new ballot measure to repeal Amendment 3, which protects abortion rights.

Ad

Karlie Kloss joins Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma as New York Liberty’s newest investor

New York Liberty stakeholder Karlie Kloss has been married to Joshua Kushner since 2018 and shares two children with him. The couple is expecting their third child in 2025.

Front Office Sports confirmed on May 22 that the Liberty had completed a capital raise and raised the franchise’s value to a record $450 million. While raising capital, team owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai took on a bunch of new investors.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karlie Kloss and Chinese billionaire Jack Ma are the most notable names on Liberty’s list of new investors. The amount raised and ownership stake acquired by Ma and Kloss’ group have not been disclosed to the public.

A few months after winning the WNBA Championship, the team is already touching new heights. It wouldn’t be surprising if Sabrina Ionescu and Co. end up replicating their success from 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More