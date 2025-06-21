The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game voting results, released on Friday, have caused a frenzy on social media. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark topped the fan voting results ahead of established stars Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson, who came second and fourth, respectively.

Fans on Reddit voiced frustration over Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray being snubbed from the voting top ten. One user criticized the process as a popularity contest, arguing that Gray is having a better season than Clark.

"fan voting isn't based on anyone's actual playing ability. it's a joke."

Other fans shared the same sentiments with their reactions:

"I voted for Allisha several times. Honestly it sucks that we can't vote for more guards. I wish they'd just give fans 10 votes and let us vote regardless of position," a fan wrote.

"She's been in my lineup every single vote. She needs to be recognized for the baller she is"

"Is it really pathetic? I think it's fair for a fan to bring attention to their favorite who is honestly an MVP candidate so far but seemingly not being noticed by a wider fanbase," a fan commented.

These fans come out in support of Allisha Gray:

"Gray is showing a really impressive season, and I have hope that she'll get in once all the votes are factored in."

"Yeah its disappointing, she definitely deserves a spot. Luckily fan voting only accounts for 50%," a user commented.

Allisha Gray came 14th in the WNBA All-Star Game fan voting with 168,349 votes. Caitlin Clark topped with 515,993 votes and Collier was second with 484,758 votes.

The top vote-getters will become starters for the All-Star Game. The game is slated to be held on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

WNBA All-Star voting reaches new heights in 2025

The 2025 WNBA All-Star voting has surpassed expectations. The league's popularity has seen players get more votes than in previous editions.

The 2023 edition saw no player receive more than 100,000 votes for the WNBA All-Star Game, while only eight players received more than 50,000 votes. For this year's edition, more than 30 players received 50,000 votes, with 19 getting more than 100,000.

Starters for the WNBA All-Star Game are picked by a combination of fan vote (50%), media vote (25%) and current player vote (25%). The top ten get to start, coaches select 12 reserves, the top two players with the most votes become captains and get to draft from the starter and reserve groups.

