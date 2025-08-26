"It's kind of same old" - Napheesa Collier vents frustration over failed WNBPA–CBA discussions

Aside from putting together an MVP-level campaign for the Minnesota Lynx, Napheesa Collier is also partaking in ongoing CBA discussions. Based on her latest remarks, things don't look good as the WNBA potentially heads towards a lockout.As things currently stand, the WNBA is in the final year of its Collective Bargaining Agreement. If the league and player's association are unable to work out a new accord, it could result in a delayed start to the 2026 season. Seeing that the WNBA is in the midst of a boom period right now, the last thing they want is a lockout to halt their positive momentum.While speaking with the media Tuesday afternoon, Napheesa Collier touched on the latest regarding CBA discussions. Things remain in limbo as both parties are far apart in negotiations.“It feels like it’s kind of same old, same old, we’re not making a lot of progress,&quot; Collier said. &quot;It’s unfortunate, we obviously want to get a deal done and it feels like the league doesn’t have that same urgency and the deadline is quickly approaching. I feel like a lot of stuff has to get done, we're not close right now.&quot; The WNBA has until October 31st to work out a new CBA, or the league could undergo its first-ever lockout. Napheesa Collier maintaining championship or bust mentality for Minnesota Lynx This season, few players in the WNBA are playing as well as Napheesa Collier. After falling just short last season, the Minnesota Lynx star is set on accomplishing the goal of winning a championship. Following practice on Tuesday, Napheesa Collier was asked her thoughts on the season if Minnesota isn't able to win it all. The superstar forward isn't settling for anything less than a title, dubbing another postseason exit a failure. &quot;Honestly every year, if you don't win a championship it feels like a failure because that is what your goal is,&quot; Collier said. &quot;Especially this year, I know we have what it takes.&quot; The Lynx came close to the ultimate goal last season, but came up short in the finals against the New York Liberty. With that added experience, Collier feels the group can make the necessary adjustments to make sure they are the last team standing. Motivated by chasing a championship, Collier has taken her game to new heights. This season, she is averaging 23.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks. Led by this stellar play, Minnesota has a wide lead for the top spot in the standings as the regular season comes to a close.