  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Napheesa Collier
  • "It's kind of same old" - Napheesa Collier vents frustration over failed WNBPA–CBA discussions

"It's kind of same old" - Napheesa Collier vents frustration over failed WNBPA–CBA discussions

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Aug 26, 2025 19:31 GMT
New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Napheesa Collier vents frustration over failed WNBPA–CBA discussions (Source: Getty)

Aside from putting together an MVP-level campaign for the Minnesota Lynx, Napheesa Collier is also partaking in ongoing CBA discussions. Based on her latest remarks, things don't look good as the WNBA potentially heads towards a lockout.

Ad

As things currently stand, the WNBA is in the final year of its Collective Bargaining Agreement. If the league and player's association are unable to work out a new accord, it could result in a delayed start to the 2026 season. Seeing that the WNBA is in the midst of a boom period right now, the last thing they want is a lockout to halt their positive momentum.

While speaking with the media Tuesday afternoon, Napheesa Collier touched on the latest regarding CBA discussions. Things remain in limbo as both parties are far apart in negotiations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“It feels like it’s kind of same old, same old, we’re not making a lot of progress," Collier said. "It’s unfortunate, we obviously want to get a deal done and it feels like the league doesn’t have that same urgency and the deadline is quickly approaching. I feel like a lot of stuff has to get done, we're not close right now."
Ad
Ad

The WNBA has until October 31st to work out a new CBA, or the league could undergo its first-ever lockout.

Napheesa Collier maintaining championship or bust mentality for Minnesota Lynx

This season, few players in the WNBA are playing as well as Napheesa Collier. After falling just short last season, the Minnesota Lynx star is set on accomplishing the goal of winning a championship.

Ad

Following practice on Tuesday, Napheesa Collier was asked her thoughts on the season if Minnesota isn't able to win it all. The superstar forward isn't settling for anything less than a title, dubbing another postseason exit a failure.

"Honestly every year, if you don't win a championship it feels like a failure because that is what your goal is," Collier said. "Especially this year, I know we have what it takes."
Ad
Ad

The Lynx came close to the ultimate goal last season, but came up short in the finals against the New York Liberty. With that added experience, Collier feels the group can make the necessary adjustments to make sure they are the last team standing.

Motivated by chasing a championship, Collier has taken her game to new heights. This season, she is averaging 23.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks. Led by this stellar play, Minnesota has a wide lead for the top spot in the standings as the regular season comes to a close.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications