"It's a lot that we're developing" - Chicago Sky HC admits Angel Reese's offensive game needs significant upgrades

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon sees a lot of potential from Angel Reese, who was the team's seventh overall pick in this year's WNBA draft. Reese has been impressive in her first two preseason games for the Sky, but Weatherspoon believes there's a lot of room for improvement.

In a recent press conference, Weatherspoon discussed the changes Reese had to make to succeed in the league. The Hall of Fame coach wants Reese to be as comfortable as possible so that her game can blossom.

"It's a lot that we’re developing. She knows as well as anyone else some of the things that she wants to work on in this league, and to be better at. So we're working on those things as we move forward. And for her to just be comfortable in it. Just for her to be comfortable in a little something that’s different," Weatherspoon said. [H/T Heavy Sports]

Angel Reese has played in two preseason games for the Chicago Sky. Reese made her debut against the Minnesota Lynx on May 3. She finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. She went 2-for-8 from the field and was in foul trouble for most of the contest.

In her second preseason game, Reese was much better with 13 points, five rebounds and two steals on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor. She only committed one foul as the Sky annihilated the New York Liberty 101-53 last May 7.

Reese had a better game when she didn't have a lot of rest. Before that game on Tuesday, she attended the Met Gala in New York City and was in training camp the entire weekend.

Angel Reese's official WNBA debut

The 2024 WNBA season is set to start on Tuesday with four games on the schedule, including Caitlin Clark's debut for the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun. Back-to-back defending champions Las Vegas Aces are also in action against the Phoenix Mercury.

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will start the season on the road at the College Park Center against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. They will play the Wings again three days later still in Dallas before flying to the Big Apple to battle the New York Liberty.

Reese will make her home debut in Chicago on Sunday, May 25, against the Connecticut Sun. She's excited to play in front of the Windy City crowd, telling WGN9 that she wants Michael Jordan in attendance.

"I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I’m telling you right now, I want Michael Jordan to come to a game. I've never met him. That's the only person I really want to come to a game," Reese said.