“It’s a lot": Kiki Iriafen keeps it real on shock factor of WNBA trade business after Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards' departure (Exclusive)

To say that this has been a tough season for Kiki Iriafen and the Washington Mystics would be a bit of an understatement. They've struggled to build any sort of momentum and, just like with their NBA counterpart, this might only be the beginning of a long and winding rebuilding road.

At least, star rookie duo Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have turned plenty of heads in their first year in the league, looking like stars in the making. Unfortunately for them, they're also learning the ropes of life in the pros, which can be cruel at times. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, Iriafen opened up about that situation.

"How did you all try to manage the different trades that happened to Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards?" Medina asked.

“It’s a lot. You don’t see that in college. But that’s the reality of it. It’s a business at the end of the day. So for us, I know I have a job to do. So regardless of the exterior, I have to make sure that I show up every day,” she said.

The Mystics moved on from their veterans midway through the season, even though they were technically still in the playoff race. It's never easy to deal with something like that, but it's just a part of the business.

Adversity is shaping Kiki Iriafen

Despite the adversity and being eliminated from playoff contention, this has been a positive season for Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron.

As pointed out by Mia Caglieris of "High Post Hoops," they were given a huge weight to shoulder, but that has also helped them speed up their development, become more complete and well-rounded players, and grow through the struggles.

"Kiki Iriafen is expected to be a go-to scorer in the paint and mid-range, often facing defensive attention from the league's best bigs," Caglieris wrote. "When you're the main offensive weapon on a weaker team, defenses key in on your every move, making consistent efficiency an uphill battle. These challenges, however, are making them into more well-rounded and resilient players."

Iriafen earned a WNBA All-Star nod in her very first season in the league, averaging 13.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 49.3% from the floor. Citron, on the other hand, also got an All-Star selection after averaging 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 triples per game.

This has been a tough season in the nation's capital, but the future sure looks bright.

