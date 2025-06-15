"It’s really scary": Napheesa Collier makes massive statement on shootings of DFL representatives in Minnesota 

Minnesota sports icon Napheesa Collier spoke out Saturday about the tragic shooting that took the lives of two Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party lawmakers, who were gunned down by someone impersonating law enforcement just north of Minneapolis.

House Speaker Emeritus Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed early Saturday, and the accused shooter has been identified as Vance Boelter.

Collier, fresh off a dominant performance with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the Lynx’s 101-78 Commissioner’s Cup win over the LA Sparks, reflected somberly on the current climate in America, calling it “scary.”

“It's a scary time that we're living in. Honestly, like the things that are going on in our country… taking democracy away from the land of the free — that is supposed to be our slogan,” she said.

She added that being a mother deepens her concern, worrying about the world her daughter is growing up in.

“It's really scary, especially to raise a kid in an environment like this, where she has less rights than I had growing up, less rights than the people before us. And it's continuing to go down,” she said.

“You know, this is not politics. This is real, like this is life and morality and human rights, reproductive rights, women's rights. This is not politics. So I think it's really important to stand up for and fight against these things.”

Lynx coach calls Minnesota shooting incident ‘sickening’

Ahead of the game, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve called the killings “sickening,” adding that playing basketball felt hollow amid the unfolding events.

“(The game) seems pretty meaningless, certainly, hitting this close to home,” Reeve said (per ESPN). “Today’s a tough day all around. Basketball is what we do. We’ll go out there and do what we do. But God knows what, when our game is over, God knows what we’re going to come off the court and learn what’s happening. It’s sickening.”

Other Minnesota teams, including the Timberwolves and Twins, joined in mourning the tragedy.

In a joint statement, the Timberwolves and Lynx said they grieve with the victims’ families and “stand in solidarity with all who are affected, and we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a community of unity, mutual respect and peace — where public servants can do their vital work safely and without fear.”

The Twins added they “stand with all Minnesotans in condemning these senseless acts of violence.”

