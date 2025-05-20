"It's tough" - Angel Reese responds to WNBA's probe into racism allegations tied to Caitlin Clark matchup

During Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky's season opener on Saturday, she was allegedly the target of racial comments from Indiana Fever fans. While no evidence has surfaced to back up the claims, the WNBA is looking into it.

On Tuesday, Reese spoke with members of the press, where she answered questions about Saturday's game.

Since the allegations came to light, Reese has felt the support of the Sky and the WNBA. She admitted it was tough to be on the receiving end of racist comments; however, she cited her support system as a big factor in her ability to manage difficult moments.

"Obviously it's tough, but I think I have a great support system," Reese said. "I'm loved by so many people, and obviously in the moment it is hard to hear, but my support system is great. God has protected me in so many different ways."

Reese and the Sky will face Clark and the Fever four more times this season. The next two games are scheduled to take place in Chicago.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever back Angel Reese, condemning allegations of racism

Last season, Caitlin Clark spoke out against racism, hatred and vitriol in all forms. On the heels of Saturday's game, she and the Fever have thrown their support behind Angel Reese. This comes amid the WNBA's investigation into the racist remarks Reese reportedly received at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

While speaking with members of the press, Clark once again spoke out against racism and hatred.

"There's no place for that in our game, there's no place for that in society. Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena — whether player or fan — to have a great experience," Clark said on Tuesday. "I appreciate the league doing that (investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that."

ESPN's Michael Voepel reported on Monday that none of the Fever players recall hearing anything racist from Saturday's sellout crowd.

After two games in Chicago on June 7, and July 27, Indiana will host the final two meetings with the Sky on Aug. 9 and Sept. 5.

