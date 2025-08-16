  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • "It's tough being a baddie" - DiJonai Carrington cracks up while revealing HC Cheryl Reeve's solution to hair-related distraction

"It's tough being a baddie" - DiJonai Carrington cracks up while revealing HC Cheryl Reeve's solution to hair-related distraction

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 16, 2025 11:04 GMT
Minnesota Lynx v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
DiJonai Carrington cracks up while revealing HC Cheryl Reeve's genius solution to hair-related distraction. (Image Source: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington is often seen experimenting with hair colors and sporting trendy outfits in her tunnel walks. Carrington is often seen doing hairflips during games, and on Friday, she laughed about the hair-related distraction on her Instagram live.

Ad

The Minnesota Lynx guard explained that she flips her hair during games subconsciously, like a habit. Later in her live session, Carrington shared her coach, Cheryl Reeve's reaction to her habit.

She revealed that Reeve put a video of her hair flip in the team's review tapes and provided a solution to Carrington's habit before a game.

"After practice, we did the huddle and she's like, 'Oh I got something for Ne' and she gives me a pack of bobby pins so I don't do that sh*t no more, I guess," Carrington said. "I said I won't argue but I told her, 'It's the layers, I got layers.' It's tough being a baddie out here y'all, it's real tough."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

DiJonai Carrington started this season playing alongside with Paige Bueckers in Dallas; however, the franchise traded her to the Lynx earlier this month in exchange for Karlie Samuelson and Diamond Miller.

DiJonai Carrington sends loving message to Paige Bueckers post Wings-Lynx trade

DiJonai Carrington's season in Dallas was filled with rough patches as the 2024 Most Improved Player often found herself on the bench due to injuries. In June, the Wings traded Carrington's girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

During her time in Dallas, Carrington had formed a close bond with Paige Bueckers, and on Aug. 5, she sent a loving message to the rookie. The Lynx guard retweeted an interview of Bueckers on her X account.

In the interview, the Wings rookie praised Carrington and Smith for being caring figures early in her career. The Lynx guard responded with a warm message in her post's caption.

"Our babygirl forever 🩷 frfr," she wrote.
Ad

Carrington will suit up for the Lynx on Saturday to take on the New York Liberty at the Target Center.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications