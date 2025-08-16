"It's tough being a baddie" - DiJonai Carrington cracks up while revealing HC Cheryl Reeve's solution to hair-related distraction

DiJonai Carrington is often seen experimenting with hair colors and sporting trendy outfits in her tunnel walks. Carrington is often seen doing hairflips during games, and on Friday, she laughed about the hair-related distraction on her Instagram live.The Minnesota Lynx guard explained that she flips her hair during games subconsciously, like a habit. Later in her live session, Carrington shared her coach, Cheryl Reeve's reaction to her habit.She revealed that Reeve put a video of her hair flip in the team's review tapes and provided a solution to Carrington's habit before a game.&quot;After practice, we did the huddle and she's like, 'Oh I got something for Ne' and she gives me a pack of bobby pins so I don't do that sh*t no more, I guess,&quot; Carrington said. &quot;I said I won't argue but I told her, 'It's the layers, I got layers.' It's tough being a baddie out here y'all, it's real tough.&quot;DiJonai Carrington started this season playing alongside with Paige Bueckers in Dallas; however, the franchise traded her to the Lynx earlier this month in exchange for Karlie Samuelson and Diamond Miller.DiJonai Carrington sends loving message to Paige Bueckers post Wings-Lynx tradeDiJonai Carrington's season in Dallas was filled with rough patches as the 2024 Most Improved Player often found herself on the bench due to injuries. In June, the Wings traded Carrington's girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces.During her time in Dallas, Carrington had formed a close bond with Paige Bueckers, and on Aug. 5, she sent a loving message to the rookie. The Lynx guard retweeted an interview of Bueckers on her X account.In the interview, the Wings rookie praised Carrington and Smith for being caring figures early in her career. The Lynx guard responded with a warm message in her post's caption.&quot;Our babygirl forever 🩷 frfr,&quot; she wrote.dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ @DijonaiVictoriaLINKour babygirl forever 🩷 frfrCarrington will suit up for the Lynx on Saturday to take on the New York Liberty at the Target Center.