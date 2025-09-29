"It stinks for them" - Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts dismisses accusations against Alyssa Thomas in Napheesa Collier injury incident

Alyssa Thomas and the Phoenix Mercury have the upper hand in their second-round series against the Minnesota Lynx with a 2-1 advantage. They are set to play on Sunday for Game 4, which could put them in the next round if they win. The Mercury has the benefit of facing the Lynx without their best player, Napheesa Collier.In Game 3, Collier sustained an apparent left ankle injury after Thomas went for the steal. Some fans have criticized the star player, accusing her of playing dirty. When the Mercury star went for the steal, there was some contact on Collier's lower body.Take a look at the video of how the Lynx star got injured.But amid the accusations around Thomas, some have stood up for the star forward. That includes her head coach, Nate Tibbetts, who talked about it during the pregame press conference.&quot;First off, everybody in our organization, our team, feel bad for Phee,&quot; Tibbetts said. &quot;You hate seeing a player or any player, especially a player of her caliber to go down in a series like this. It stinks. It stinks for them, it stinks for the competition, all of it.&quot;The second thing is, if anyone has a glimmer to think that (Alyssa Thomas) made that play on purpose, that that was a dirty play, is just straight up out of line in my opinion.&quot;Tibbetts also said that there was a lot that went on at the end of Game 3. He was referring to the referee's ruling that led to head coach Cheryl Reeve being ejected and suspended for Game 5.Reeve did not like how the officials didn't call a foul on Alyssa Thomas and berated them during the game. She was kicked off the game as the team dealt with Phee's injury.Rachel DeMita broke down why Alyssa Thomas should've been called for the foulNBA content creator and wife of former player Andre Roberson, Rachel DeMita, posted a video about why Alyssa Thomas should've had the foul. &quot;This was not ruled a foul and I am dumbfounded by the amount of people online, even the amount of professionals online who are saying that this is no foul,&quot; DeMita said.She claims that because Thomas got all-ball first, many people think it's a no-call. She analyzed and said that there was no contact when she tapped the ball away. But the angle at which she was running was against the momentum of Phee. &quot;The foul happens, in my opinion, after she tips the ball out.&quot;DeMita pointed out that people kept defending Alyssa Thomas' intention. But the content creator said that it doesn't matter and that it still should've been called.