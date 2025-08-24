"It sucks" - MVP favorite Napheesa Collier keeps it real about missing extended time due to injury for league-leading Lynx

Napheesa Collier is one of the front-runners for the MVP honor this season. The Lynx forward has arguably been the best player in the league this season and she is one of the key contributors in the Lynx's success.

However, Collier has been out for seven consecutive games because of an ankle injury she suffered in Minnesota's 111-58 win over the Aces on Aug. 2. On Friday, Napheesa Collier appeared on Sue Bird's "Bird's Eye View" podcast, where she talked about Minnesota's dominance and more.

During one segment, Bird asked Collier for her thoughts on being sidelined, and the Lynx forward gave an optimistic response.

"It sucks. I wish I wasn't in this position, but maybe Its good my body needed this rest," She said. "I believe everything happens for a reason, so maybe I just needed this rest for different parts of my body and then hopefully I come back really well rested for the playoffs and we'll make our push."

Napheesa Collier has played 26 games for the Lynx this season. She has started all 26 games for the franchise and is averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 53.7% shooting from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point line.

Napheesa Collier reveals DiJonai Carrington's impact on the Lynx

DiJonai Carrington is one of the latest additions to the Lynx roster. Dallas traded the guard to Minnesota on Aug. 3 in exchange for Karlie Samuelson, Diamond Miller, and a 2027 second-round pick.

During another segment of her podcast, Sue Bird asked Napheesa Collier for her thoughts on Carrington's arrival, and the Lynx forward had only praises for the former Wings guard.

"She just brings so much fire to the team," Collier said. "She is someone that you have to pay attention to on the scattering report. She works so hard. She is a great offensive rebounder." (Timetsamp: 1:22:12)

"In transition, she is like a bull, she'll put her head down and go places. She's a fighter, so adding her to our team, where our identity is already like working hard in defense... it's the perfect fit... I am really happy about it."

The Lynx are currently the number one-ranked team in the WNBA standings. They are leading other teams with a 29-7 record and are one of the first teams to clinch a playoff spot with eight games remaining on their schedule.

