"It wasn’t a championship locker room" - A'ja Wilson shares honest feelings on Aces failing to secure 2024 WNBA title

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson missed out on a third consecutive WNBA title as they fell to the New York Liberty in the semifinals. In an interview with Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday, Wilson acknowledged that her team "fell short" of their goal.

“It wasn’t a championship locker room,” Wilson said. “I mean, out the gate, going into training camp, I was like, ‘We ain’t got it.’”

“I always told myself every game, ‘We’re gonna get there, we’re gonna check (each) box.’ But we didn’t.”

She cited a lesson from her former college coach, Dawn Staley. Staley taught her that a winning team should "look, sound and feel a certain way." Wilson said that the Aces didn't meet those standards.

The Aces have undergone significant changes since their playoff exit, as several players have departed and new additions have joined the team. Wilson is excited about the addition of Jewell Loyd, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent Kelsey Plum to the LA Sparks.

The 2024 WNBA MVP praised Loyd's skills and character and is "super excited" to play with her. The two developed a close relationship while representing Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A'ja Wilson opens up to the exit of former teammate Kelsey Plum

A'ja Wilson discussed the blockbuster trade that involved the Las Vegas Aces, LA Sparks and Seattle Storm.

The deal saw former Aces guard Kelsey Plum traded to the Sparks, while 2023 WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd joined the Aces.

Wilson weighed in on Plum's departure in the interview with Callie Fin.

“(Plum) was our hard-nose player that did all of everything in the moment, whenever we needed her,” Wilson said. “In the locker room, she was always someone that spoke her mind. You need that honesty in the locker room. We’re definitely gonna miss her."

Wilson acknowledged the difficulty of replacing Plum. However, she expressed happiness as her former teammate is starting a new chapter in her career.

