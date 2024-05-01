"It wasn’t like this": Angel Reese highlights distinct difference in quality between NCAA and WNBA

Angel Reese was one of the high-profile college stars signed through the 2024 WNBA draft. Selected by the Chicago Sky as the seventh overall pick, the 2023 NCAA champion has been giving it her absolute best in team practice. She has already identified the difference between college ranks and the professional level.

Being part of one of the most stacked WNBA drafts, Reese got a taste of what professional competition is all about even before playing her first game.

In an interview with WGN News, Reese said that she has been loving every minute of gelling up with the squad as she gets to compete with the cream of the top women's basketball players.

“I'm working up a sweat before practice so I'm getting here at 8, 9 o'clock I'm already ready to go-- I used to workout before practice at LSU but it wasn’t like this," said Reese. "Just being able to adjust to that has been good for me-- my mom is worried about me, I'm telling her 'I'm good' but it's been good. I'm loving this."

Theresa Wetherspoon wants to simplify Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso's transition to the pro ranks

The Chicago Sky were able to land two first-round picks in the 2024 WNBA draft with Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese boosting their frontcourt with youth.

Sky head coach and WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon wants her rookies to have a smooth transition by not complicating things.

"Simplicity is key. You want to keep the game simple. That helps them to grow," said Weatherspoon at the 1:53 mark. "You have people coming in to next level, I don't want to complicate anything, I want to keep it simple. I'm building confidence as we continue to grow in every practice. Once that confidence is built, you can do a lot of things."

The Chicago Sky finished the 2023 season with an 18-22, enough to occupy the last spot for the playoffs. However, they got swept in three games by the Las Vegas Aces.

Their first game for the 2024 season will be on the road against the Dallas Wings on May 15 at the College Park Center. Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso will experience baptism by fire as they face Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale to mark their professional debut.