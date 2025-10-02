"It wasn't my wrist again" - Angel Reese shockingly reveals 2nd hand surgery after Unrivaled forced her sluggish sophomore season on Chicago Sky

WNBA star Angel Reese didn't show much difference on the court in her sophomore season with the Chicago Sky. There were obvious signs of Reese's difficulty shooting on the floor, which was once again a hot topic among fans. On Friday, she posted a new episode of her podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," where she revealed having a second surgery on her hand.

Reese appeared in 30 games for the 2025 season, which was four games fewer than her rookie year. During that stretch, she averaged 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She scored slightly more points and pulled down fewer rebounds. Fortunately for her, she still made the All-Star team.

During her latest podcast episode, the former LSU star revealed that she underwent hand surgery during the offseason. Which was why she also had to leave Unrivaled Basketball earlier than scheduled. In her rookie year, she was limited to just 34 games after suffering a wrist injury.

Reese said that she wasn't supposed to be ready for training camp due to the procedure she had while playing at Unrivaled.

"I wasn't supposed to be ready for training camp, but shout out to Dr. Shen, the best hand doctor ever. He got my hand back right. It was not my wrist again, it was something completely different," Reese said (3:30).

Reese had to deal with her underwhelming output in her second season. The Sky also had difficulties under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh. Chicago had a 10-34 record and missed the postseason for a second consecutive year.

Angel Reese thanked the people who worked with her while she struggled with her hand injury.

Angel Reese reveals her goals for her third season

Being one of the best college stars in women's basketball, there's a lot of attention on Angel Reese. Fans are eager to know her approach for her third year, after an underwhelming outing in her second.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Reese talked about her mentality heading into the 2026 WNBA season.

"Just continuing to grow and get better," Reese reflected (10:37). "I think I showed a lot this year, too. I think I gave myself a lot more grace than I gave myself last year and all the pressure that I wanted to show for... Just me continuing to just show more. I think I showed a lot."

Reese wasn't in any part of any individual award races in her second season. Comparing it to her first year, she was 12th in the MVP race and second in the Rookie of the Year voting, behind Caitlin Clark.

For Angel Reese's third year, the two-time All-Star wants to continue to get better and prove that she's a star in the league.

